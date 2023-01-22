Livestream, How To Watch – The Hamden Journal

Elvis Presley’s Graceland will host a memorial service and celebration of life for Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis’ only child, on Sunday, January 22 at 9 a.m. CT/7 a.m. PT.

The ceremony on the front lawn of the Memphis estate of the King of Rock and Roll is open to the public and will include Lisa Marie’s family and friends. After the service, there will be a procession through Graceland’s Meditation Garden, where Lisa Marie will be laid to rest alongside the graves of Elvis and her son Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020 at age 27.

The memorial service will be livestreamed. Watch it below.

Lisa Marie Presley died January 12 in Los Angeles after being rushed to the hospital. She was 54. She suffered cardiac arrest at a home in Calabasas, CA where she was staying in with her twin daughters Harper and Finley. The Los Angeles coroner has not yet determined a cause of death.

Presley is survived by her daughters Riley, Harper and Finley; and mother Priscilla.

According to organizers, Graceland will open at 5 am local time Sunday. Fans will only be able to enter the parking lot via the TCB white gates, after which they will line up in front of the estate’s airplane terminal. At 7, the line will pass through security and be escorted across Elvis Presley Blvd., through the main gates and via the driveway to the north lawn, adjacent to the seated area on the center lawn reserved for family and friends.

After the lawn reaches capacity, remaining fans will be asked to stay outside the gates but they will still be able to join the procession to the Meditation Garden. (To participate in the procession, organizers say attendees must be in the queue line in front of the airplane terminal by 11 a.m. local time.)

The family said attendees can bring single flowers, bouquets or other small remembrances to place at the gravesite during the procession, but larger floral arrangements must be left with security before Sunday. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation.