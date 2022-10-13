Liverpool needs a win at home against Manchester City

Sunday’s Premierl League game between Liverpool and Manchester City is much bigger for the Reds than the Citizens.

Man City has 23 points and sits a point back of Arsenal through the first nine games of the EPL season. Liverpool has less than half the points of City and sits in 10th. And a 9-0 win over Bournemouth is a big reason why Liverpool is in the top 10. The Reds are tied with four teams on 10 points and have the goal difference tiebreaker.

At 14 points back of the lead, a title run may already be over for Liverpool. It’s not impossible to make that many points up over 29 games, but Liverpool has to pass nine teams. That’s an incredibly tough task and one made tougher with a City win on Sunday. If City wins, Liverpool is at least 16 points back of the top of the table.

The Champions League, however, is still doable. Liverpool can still win this season’s tournament for an automatic spot. And the Reds are still only just six points outside of the fourth and final spot as it stands right now. And with four games against Tottenham and Chelsea still on the schedule, Liverpool has every right to think it can still get into the top four no matter what happens on Sunday.

Brentford vs. Brighton & Hove (over/under 2.5) [Friday]

Brentford (+200)

Brighton (+135)

Tie (+240)

Two mid-table overachievers kick off the weekend on Friday. This could be an entertaining game and we’ll go ahead and take the over.

Leicester City vs. Crystal Palace (2.5)

Leicester (+125)

Palace (+210)

Tie (+250)

We still don’t fully trust Leicester. The Foxes are still at the bottom of the table and have just a win and a draw through nine games. The tie is the pick here.

Wolves vs. Nottingham Forest (2.5)

Wolves (-145)

Nottingham Forest (+400)

Tie (+280)

Both of these teams currently sit in the relegation zone and each has just one win. Forest has the worst goal differential in the league and Wolves can’t score. Wolves are at home so they’re the pick.

Fulham vs. Bournemouth (2.5)

Fulham (-120)

Bournemouth (+310)

Tie (+275)

Fulham enters the game on a two-game losing streak after losses to Newcastle and West Ham. The streak ends Saturday.

Tottenham vs. Everton (2.5)

Tottenham (-210)

Everton (+525)

Tie (+340)

Tottenham is playing well at the moment even if it’s not pretty. We’ll go with the under.

Southampton vs. West Ham (2.5) [Sunday]

Southampton (+180)

West Ham (+145)

Tie (+240)

This game feels like a tie.

Leeds vs. Arsenal (2.5) [Sunday]

Leeds (+425)

Arsenal (-175)

Tie (+320)

We’re going to keep betting Arsenal until they prove us otherwise.

Manchester United vs. Newcastle (2.5) [Sunday]

Man U (+100)

Newcastle (+250)

Tie (+270)

The over feels like the right play here in this matchup of top-six sides. Newcastle has scored nine goals over its last two EPL games.

Aston Villa vs. Chelsea (2.5) [Sunday]

Villa (+333)

Chelsea (-125)

Tie (+270)

Chelsea has been very good under Graham Potter. That continues Sunday.

Liverpool vs. Manchester City (3.5) [Sunday]

Liverpool (+300)

City (-130)

Tie (+310)

The tie odds are very tempting. We’ll take them.