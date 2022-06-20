Live updates, scoreboard: Arkansas Razorbacks baseball, Ole Miss Rebels (June 20, 2022

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT’S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Pregame Stuff

Arkansas is the designated home team against Ole Miss by virtue of winning a coin flip. Full lineups are listed below.

T-1st: Ole Miss 2, Arkansas 0

The Rebels turn a leadoff single by Justin Bench into a run, as he moved up a base on a pair of ground outs and then scored on Kevin Graham’s two-out RBI single. Zack Morris followed that hit with a walk and hit by pitch to load the bases. He then gave up another run by walking Hayden Dunhurst. That was the last batter Morris faced. Evan Taylor came out of the bullpen and needed only one pitch to induce an inning-ending ground out and strand the bases loaded.

B-1st: Ole Miss 2, Arkansas 1

It seemed like Hunter Elliott was going to work around a leadoff single by Braydon Webb, but left fielder Kevin Graham lost Michael Turner’s fly ball in the sun. It fell for a two-out RBI double.

T-2nd: Ole Miss 4, Arkansas 1

A strike away from working around a one-out double, Taylor gave up a two-run home run to Tim Elko.

B-2nd: Ole Miss 4, Arkansas 3

Shortstop Jacob Gonzalez booted a ground ball to start the inning, allowing Robert Moore to reach, and then Jalen Battles followed with a double. Both of them eventually scored, as Peyton Stovall hit an RBI ground out and Zack Gregory laid down a successful suicide squeeze bunt.

T-3rd: Ole Miss 6, Arkansas 3

Calvin Harris, the 9-hole hitter, drove in a pair of runs with a double to the left field corner. An error on the play allowed him to take third, but he was stranded there in part thanks to Kole Ramage snagging a line drive hit right back at him.

B-3rd: Ole Miss 6, Arkansas 3

A nine-pitch walk by Cayden Wallace gave Arkansas another leadoff base runner, but he was picked off. That enabled Elliott to throw his first scoreless inning.

T-4th: Ole Miss 6, Arkansas 3

Jaxon Wiggins came into the game for his first appearance since the regional and struck out the first two guys he faced before issuing a two-out walk. He ended the inning with a pop up in foul territory.

B-4th: Ole Miss 6, Arkansas 3

The Razorbacks managed to put a couple of guys on base in the fourth, but Webb flied out to right field to end the threat.

T-5th: Ole Miss 10, Arkansas 3

Wiggins started the fifth with another strikeout, but then issued a walk and gave up a two-run home run to Harris. Justin Bench and Jacob Gonzalez followed with back-to-back singles with a wild pitch mixed in, meaning Gonzalez’s hit was an RBI. Kevin Graham tacked on another RBI single to chase Wiggins.

B-5th: Ole Miss 10, Arkansas 3

Elliott needed only nine pitches to retire the Razorbacks in order for his most efficient inning of the night so far.

T-6th: Ole Miss 10, Arkansas 3

Elijah Trest finished the fifth inning by retiring the first two batters he faced and then struck out the side — with a two-out walk mixed in — in the sixth.

B-6th: Ole Miss 10, Arkansas 3

The Razorbacks went down in order again in the sixth. Elliott is at 94 pitches.

T-7th: Ole Miss 10, Arkansas 3

Trest retired the first two batters in the seventh inning before running out of gas and issuing back-to-back two-out walks. Arkansas turned to Gabriel Starks and he struck out Peyton Chatagnier to end the inning and strand two runners.

B-7th: Ole Miss 10, Arkansas 3

The Razorbacks couldn’t do anything with Stovall’s leadoff single, but did get Elliott out of the game after 6 1/3 innings. Reliever Mason Nichols struck out the two batters he faced to end the inning.

T-8th: Ole Miss 12, Arkansas 3

Coming back out in the eighth, Starks gave up a two-run single to Justin Bench to end his night.

———————————————- Arkansas (44-19, 18-12 SEC) vs. Ole Miss (38-22, 14-16 SEC) Location: Charles Schwab Field (Omaha, Neb.) First pitch: 6 p.m. CT TV: ESPN (link) Listen: Click here (FREE) Closer look at Ole Miss Pitching matchup ARK: Jr. LHP Zack Morris (20 G/1 GS, 1.89 ERA, 25 K/17 BB, 33.1 IP) MISS: Fr. LHP Hunter Elliott (18 G/10 GS, 2.82 ERA, 92 K/30 BB, 67 IP) **NOTE** This is the winner’s bracket game on Arkansas’ side of the bracket. The winner of this game advances to the semifinals and needs just one more win to make the finals, with its next game set for 6 p.m. CT Wednesday, while the loser will face the winner of Auburn-Stanford in an elimination game at 6 p.m. CT. Closer look at Auburn Closer look at Stanford CWS Notebook: Ole Miss’ run doesn’t surprise DVH, other tidbits Key takeaways, box score from Arkansas’ blowout win over Stanford Diamond Hawgs Pod – Arkansas-Stanford recap Rebels stay hot, set up rematch with Hogs

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.