Live updates, pick-by-pick results, selections for first round tonight

The 2022 NFL Draft is finally here and the Jacksonville Jaguars are on the clock. What will happen with Baker Mayfield and the Browns? Where will Aidan Hutchinson be selected? NBC Sports has you covered with every pick in this year’s draft, beginning with Round 1 tonight. Stay tuned to this page as NFL teams make their draft selections over the next three days.

The 2022 NFL Draft begins with Round 1 tonight, Thursday, April 28, and ends on Saturday, April 30. Rounds two and three will air on Friday at 7:00 p.m. ET while the last four rounds will air on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. ET. The draft will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Last year, the 2021 NFL Draft was held in Cleveland, Ohio where Trevor Lawrence was selected first overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars will once again draft first overall in 2022. For a complete list of all 262 picks, click here for the full 2022 NFL Draft order.

2022 NFL Draft Order

Round 1

23. Buffalo Bills (from BAL through ARZ) – Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

22. Green Bay Packers (from LV) – Quay Walker, ILB, Georgia

21. Kansas City Chiefs (from NE) – Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

20. Pittsburgh Steelers – Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

19. New Orleans Saints (from PHI) – Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

18. Tennessee Titans (from PHI via NO) – Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

17. Los Angeles Chargers – Zion Johnson, G, Boston College

16. Washington Commanders (from NO through IND via PHI) – Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

15. Houston Texans (from PHI through MIA) – Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M

14. Baltimore Ravens – Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

13. Philadelphia Eagles (from HOU through CLE) – Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

12. Detroit Lions (from MIN) – Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

11. New Orleans Saints (from WAS) – Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

10. New York Jets (from SEA) – Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

9. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) – Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

8. Atlanta Falcons – Drake London, WR, USC

7. New York Giants (from CHI) – Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

6. Carolina Panthers – Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State

5. New York Giants – Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon

4. New York Jets – Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

3. Houston Texans – Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

2. Detroit Lions – Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan

1. Jacksonville Jaguars – Travon Walker, DE, Georgia

24. Dallas Cowboys

25. Buffalo Bills

26. Tennessee Titans

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

28. Green Bay Packers

29. Kansas City Chiefs (from SF via MIA)

30. Kansas City Chiefs

31. Cincinnati Bengals

32. Detroit Lions (from LAR)

2022 NFL Draft live reaction, updates

