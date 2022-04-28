Live updates, pick-by-pick results, selections for first round tonight

The 2022 NFL Draft is finally here and the Jacksonville Jaguars are on the clock. What will happen with Baker Mayfield and the Browns? Where will Aidan Hutchinson be selected? NBC Sports has you covered with every pick in this year’s draft, beginning with Round 1 tonight. Stay tuned to this page as NFL teams make their draft selections over the next three days.
RELATED: How to watch the 2022 NFL Draft on TV, live streaming
The 2022 NFL Draft begins with Round 1 tonight, Thursday, April 28, and ends on Saturday, April 30. Rounds two and three will air on Friday at 7:00 p.m. ET while the last four rounds will air on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. ET. The draft will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, home of the Las Vegas Raiders.
Last year, the 2021 NFL Draft was held in Cleveland, Ohio where Trevor Lawrence was selected first overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars will once again draft first overall in 2022. For a complete list of all 262 picks, click here for the full 2022 NFL Draft order.
2022 NFL Draft Order
Round 1
23. Buffalo Bills (from BAL through ARZ) – Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida
22. Green Bay Packers (from LV) – Quay Walker, ILB, Georgia
21. Kansas City Chiefs (from NE) – Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
20. Pittsburgh Steelers – Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh
19. New Orleans Saints (from PHI) – Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
18. Tennessee Titans (from PHI via NO) – Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
17. Los Angeles Chargers – Zion Johnson, G, Boston College
16. Washington Commanders (from NO through IND via PHI) – Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State
15. Houston Texans (from PHI through MIA) – Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M
14. Baltimore Ravens – Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
13. Philadelphia Eagles (from HOU through CLE) – Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
12. Detroit Lions (from MIN) – Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
11. New Orleans Saints (from WAS) – Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
10. New York Jets (from SEA) – Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
9. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) – Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
8. Atlanta Falcons – Drake London, WR, USC
7. New York Giants (from CHI) – Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
6. Carolina Panthers – Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State
5. New York Giants – Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon
4. New York Jets – Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
3. Houston Texans – Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
2. Detroit Lions – Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan
1. Jacksonville Jaguars – Travon Walker, DE, Georgia
24. Dallas Cowboys
25. Buffalo Bills
26. Tennessee Titans
27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28. Green Bay Packers
29. Kansas City Chiefs (from SF via MIA)
30. Kansas City Chiefs
31. Cincinnati Bengals
32. Detroit Lions (from LAR)
Check out the full 2022 NFL Draft order here.
2022 NFL Draft live reaction, updates
Read more NFL
How to watch NFL Draft 2022: Start time, TV channel, live stream, TV info,… NFL Draft schedule 2022: Start time, dates, TV channel, live stream, Round… Dwayne Haskins’ tragic death prompts outpouring of support from NFL…
2022 NFL Draft tracker: Live updates, pick-by-pick results, selections for first round tonight originally appeared on NBCSports.com