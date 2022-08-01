Live updates on every deal as Padres trade for Josh Hader, Juan Soto dominates rumors

MLB trade season is here. The clock is ticking as executives try to prepare their teams for the stretch run before the deadline at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2. All eyes are on Juan Soto, the 23-year-old Washington Nationals superstar who is suddenly on the trade block.

We will be following every twist and turn of the trade winds around Soto and the rest of the league right here. Check back for updates as the madness unfolds.

The San Diego Padres are adding one of the game’s best closers, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports. The Padres are sending their own closer, Taylor Rogers, to the Milwaukee Brewers alongside a raft of young players for Josh Hader, the dominant left-hander.

The Brewers, who can either make Rogers the closer or elevate their own dominant setup man Devin Williams, have reportedly listened on Hader deals off and on ever since Williams emerged on the scene.

In the deal, per Passan’s report, they add several other talented players, including Esteury Ruiz, a young outfielder who could factor into their lineup immediately. The Brewers currently lead the NL Central by three games over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Juan Soto rumors: Could a generational talent be on the move?

Are you ready for the seismic move that would be a Juan Soto trade? The latest whispers say the Nationals have three suitors for Soto who are more likely than the rest: The San Diego Padres, St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers. The Padres and Dodgers, NL West foes, engaged in a bidding war a year ago for a different Nationals superstar — Max Scherzer. The Dodgers eventually pulled out a surprise blockbuster that secured both Scherzer and shortstop Trea Turner.

Get up to speed on the potential for a Soto deal with all our coverage so far.

Washington Nationals star Juan Soto is the center of trade deadline attention. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Shohei Ohtani likely staying put

The Shohei Ohtani situation was never as urgent as the Soto talks, but the Los Angeles Angels at least gauged the market as they spiral toward yet another losing season despite employing Mike Trout and Ohtani. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported Monday afternoon, however, that Ohtani will be staying put through this season.

The two-way sensation, in contention for his first Cy Young and a second straight AL MVP nod, can become a free agent after 2023 and has stated a desire to play for a winning team. As the Angels flail at surrounding him with contending pieces, it may behoove them to consider trading him this winter.

