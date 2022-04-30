LIVE updates on every Day 3 pick from Saturday

The home stretch of the 2022 NFL draft is here.
Three rounds have already been completed, with plenty of big names coming off the board on both Thursday and Friday. But there is still substantial work to be done for all 32 teams as they look to round out their rosters on Saturday in the final four rounds of the event. And a number of talented players are still out there waiting to hear their names called.
USA TODAY Sports will have live updates of all the picks as they’re made, so refresh this page for the latest news and information as the action continues.
For a look back at every first round selection and our analysis of each pick, click here. We also have all of the second- and third-round choices covered here.
2022 NFL draft tracker: Round 4 order
106. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Jacksonville Jaguars): TE Cade Otton, Washington
107. Houston Texans (from Seattle Seahawks through Cleveland Browns): RB Dameon Pierce, Florida
108. Cleveland Browns (from Houston Texans): DT Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma
109. Seattle Seahawks (from New York Jets): CB Coby Bryant, Cincinnati
110. Baltimore Ravens (from New York Giants): OT Daniel Faalele, Minnesota
111. New York Jets (from Carolina Panthers): OT Max Mitchell, Louisiana
112. New York Giants (from Chicago Bears): TE Daniel Bellinger, San Diego State
113. Washington Commanders: S Percy Butler, Louisiana
114. New York Giants (from Atlanta Falcons): S Dane Belton, Iowa
115. Denver Broncos: CB Damarri Mathis, Pittsburgh
116. Denver Broncos (from Seattle Seahawks): DT Eyioma Uwazurike, Iowa State
117. New York Jets (from Minnesota Vikings): DE Michael Clemons, Texas A&M
118. Minnesota Vikings (from Cleveland Browns): CB Akayleb Evans, Missouri
119. Baltimore Ravens: CB Jalyn Armour-Davis, Alabama
120. Washington Commanders (from New Orleans Saints)
121. New England Patriots (from Miami Dolphins through Kansas City Chiefs)
122. Minnesota Vikings (from Indianapolis Colts)
123. Los Angeles Chargers
124. Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia Eagles through Houston Texans)
125. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh Steelers)
126. Las Vegas Raiders
127. New England Patriots
128. Baltimore Ravens (from Arizona Cardinals)
129. Dallas Cowboys
130. Baltimore Ravens (from Buffalo Bills)
131. Tennessee Titans
132. Green Bay Packers
133. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
134. San Francisco 49ers
135. Kansas City Chiefs
136. Cincinnati Bengals
137. New England Patriots (from Los Angeles Rams through Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers)
138. Pittsburgh Steelers (compensatory selection)
139. Baltimore Ravens (compensatory selection)
140. Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection)
141. Baltimore Ravens (compensatory selection)
142. Los Angles Rams (compensatory selection)
143. Tennessee Titans (compensatory selection)
2022 NFL draft tracker: Round 5 order
144. Carolina Panthers (from Jacksonville Jaguars)
145. Seattle Seahawks (from Detroit Lions through Denver Broncos)
146. New York Giants (from New York Jets)
147. New York Giants
148. Chicago Bears (from Houston Texans)
149. Carolina Panthers
150. Chicago Bears
151. Atlanta Falcons
152. Denver Broncos
153. Seattle Seahawks
154. Philadelphia Eagles (from Washington Commanders)
155. Dallas Cowboys (from Cleveland Browns)
156. Minnesota Vikings (from Baltimore Ravens)
157. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Minnesota Vikings)
158. Kansas City Chiefs (from Miami Dolphins through New England Patriots)
159. Indianapolis Colts
160. Los Angeles Chargers
161. New Orleans Saints
162. Denver Broncos (from Philadelphia Eagles through Houston Texans)
163. Tennessee Titans (from Pittsburgh Steelers through New York Jets)
164. Las Vegas Raiders (from New England Patriots)
165. Las Vegas Raiders
166. Houston Texans (from Arizona Cardinals through Philadelphia Eagles)
167. Dallas Cowboys
168. Buffalo Bills
169. Las Vegas Raiders (from Tennessee Titans)
170. Houston Texans (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers through New England Patriots)
171. Green Bay Packers
172. San Francisco 49ers
173. New York Giants (from Kansas City Chiefs through Baltimore Ravens)
174. Cincinnati Bengals
175. Los Angeles Rams
176. Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection)
177. Detroit Lions (compensatory selection)
178. Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection)
179. Denver Broncos (compensatory selection, from Indianapolis Colts)
2022 NFL Draft tracker: Round 6 order
180. Buffalo Bills (from Jacksonville Jaguars through Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
181. Detroit Lions
182. New York Giants
183. New England Patriots (from Houston Texans)
184. Minnesota Vikings (from New York Jets)
185. Buffalo Bills (from Carolina Panthers; conditional)
186. Chicago Bears
187. San Francisco 49ers (from Denver Broncos)
188. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Seattle Seahawks)
189. Washington Commanders
190. Atlanta Falcons
191. Minnesota Vikings (from Baltimore Ravens through Kansas City Chiefs)
192. Indianapolis Colts (from Minnesota Vikings)
193. Dallas Cowboys (from Cleveland Browns)
194. New Orleans Saints (from Indianapolis Colts through Philadelphia Eagles)
195. Los Angeles Chargers
x Choice forfeited (New Orleans Saints)
196. Baltimore Ravens (from Miami Dolphins)
197. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Philadelphia Eagles)
198. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Pittsburgh Steelers)
199. Carolina Panthers (from Las Vegas Raiders)
200. New England Patriots
201. Arizona Cardinals
202. Cleveland Browns (from Dallas Cowboys)
203. Buffalo Bills
204. Tennessee Titans
205. Houston Texans (from Green Bay Packers)
206. Denver Broncos (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers through New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles)
207. Houston Texans (from San Francisco 49ers through New York Jets)
208. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Kansas City Chiefs)
209. Buffalo Bills (from Cincinnati Bengals)
210. New England Patriots (from Los Angeles Rams)
211. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection)
212. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection)
213. Atlanta Falcons (compensatory selection)
214. Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory selection)
215. Arizona Cardinals (compensatory selection)
216. Indianapolis Colts (compensatory selection)
217. Detroit Lions (compensatory selection)
218. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection)
219. Tennessee Titans (compensatory selection)
220. San Francisco 49ers (compensatory selection)
221. San Francisco 49ers (compensatory selection)
2022 NFL draft tracker: Round 7 order
222. Jacksonville Jaguars
223. Cleveland Browns (from Detroit Lions)
224. Miami Dolphins (from Houston Texans through New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens)
225. Pittsburgh Steelers (from New York Jets)
226. Cincinnati Bengals (from New York Giants)
227. Las Vegas Raiders (from Carolina Panthers)
228. Green Bay Packers (from Chicago Bears through Houston Texans)
229. Seattle Seahawks
230. Washington Commanders
231. Buffalo Bills (from Atlanta Falcons)
232. Denver Broncos
233. Kansas City Chiefs (from Minnesota Vikings)
234. Denver Broncos (from Cleveland Browns through Detroit Lions)
235. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Baltimore Ravens)
236. Los Angeles Chargers
237. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints)
238. Los Angeles Rams (from Miami Dolphins)
239. Indianapolis Colts
240. Washington Commanders (from Philadelphia Eagles through Indianapolis Colts)
241. Pittsburgh Steelers
242. Carolina Panthers (from New England Patriots through Miami Dolphins)
243. Kansas City Chiefs (from Las Vegas Raiders through New England Patriots)
244. Arizona Cardinals
245. New England Patriots (from Dallas Cowboys through Houston Texans)
246. Cleveland Browns (from Buffalo Bills)
247. Miami Dolphins (from Tennessee Titans)
248. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
249. Green Bay Packers
250. Minnesota Vikings (from San Francisco 49ers through Denver Broncos)
251. Kansas City Chiefs
252. Cincinnati Bengals
253. Los Angeles Rams
254. Chicago Bears (compensatory selection, Los Angeles Chargers)
255. Chicago Bears (compensatory selection, from Los Angeles Chargers)
256. Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory selection)
257. Arizona Cardinals (compensatory Selection)
258. Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection)
259. Kansas City Chiefs (compensatory selection)
260. Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory selection)
261. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (compensatory selection)
262. San Francisco 49ers (compensatory selection)
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2022 NFL draft tracker: Day 3 news, updates from Rounds 4, 5, 6, 7