Live updates on Detroit Lions, all signings and trades

Rejoice! The long wait for NFL free agency 2023 is no more.

We’re tracking live updates and NFL rumors, trades, breaking news, reaction and analysis from the top resources around the NFL.

The official start of the new league year was Wednesday afternoon, and with it, free agency. Teams and players are allowed to sign deals and trades can commence.

Several big names are still on the market entering Thursday, among them DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, WR Odell Beckham Jr., LB Bobby Wagner, DE Jadeveon Clowney, DB Marcus Peters, WR DJ Chark and more. DB Darius Slay and the Philadelphia Eagles, in a stunning twist Wednesday night, reportedly agreed on a deal — he had been destined to be cut but the move was never announced Wednesday afternoon.

QB Lamar Jackson can sign an offer sheet, and if the Baltimore Ravens decline to match, would cost his new team two first-round picks. And QB Aaron Rodgers looks headed to the New York Jets, as long as a trade can be worked out with the Green Bay Packers.

NFL FREE AGENCY:Don’t fret another ho-hum start to free agency. Detroit Lions are doing things right

The Detroit Lions have made several moves so far, including landing defensive back help and bringing in David Montgomery at running back; Jamaal Williams is now off to the New Orleans Saints.

The 2023 NFL salary cap for each team is 224.8 million, an increase of $16.6 million from last season’s $208.2 million cap. Here’s a look at the best players who entered free agency this week.

• NFL free agency tracker: Here are the moves made so far

Follow live updates below from all the top NFL news sources and analysts.

REACTION:Lions new CB Cam Sutton had nice on-ball production in 2022 with Steelers

UPDATED:2023 NFL mock draft 2.1 after big trade shuffles the top 10

Live updates

A Twitter List by freepsports

Don’t see the updates? Refresh the page or check it out on Twitter.

Stay informed on what’s happening across Michigan: Subscribe to our news alert emails.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: NFL free agency 2023: Live updates on Lions, every team