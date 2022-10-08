Live updates on Bryce Young injury, Crimson Tide

Alabama football and Nick Saban look to score a victory over Texas A&M and Jimbo Fisher on Saturday.

The No.1 Crimson Tide (5-0, 2-0 SEC) is fresh off a win over Arkansas while the Aggies (3-2, 1-1) have already lost two games this year. One of those was to Appalachian State. So, Texas A&M is no longer ranked.

The circumstances are similar to 2021 when the Aggies didn’t look as if they would have much of a chance against undefeated Alabama. Then Texas A&M won at Kyle Field.

Alabama will look to avoid the same mistake this time around.

Each team enters with quarterback uncertainty. Alabama starter Bryce Young left the Arkansas game with a shoulder injury. Texas A&M starter Max Johnson exited the loss to Mississippi State with a hand injury. Haynes King replaced him, and Jalen Milroe filled in for Young.

What time, channel is Alabama football game on?

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Channel: CBS

Is injured Alabama quarterback Bryce Young healthy enough to play?

Young remains day-to-day with a shoulder injury he suffered against Arkansas.

“No decision is going to be made until he decides and we decide from a medical staff standpoint whether he can go out there and functionally do his job,” Saban said.

Young, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, has no structural damage in his shoulder and will be a game-time decision. He has completed 90 of 134 passes for 1,202 yards, 14 touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

Alabama football score vs. Texas A&M Aggies: Live updates from SEC Week 6

Second quarter

1:14 left: Jalen Milroe heaves a pass on 3rd and long, and it is intercepted. This time, A&M will take over in its own territory.

Texas A&M takes advantage of a second Jalen Milroe fumble

2:12 left: Haynes King rolls to the right, then throws back to a wide open Donovan Green in the end zone.

Texas A&M 14, Alabama 14. Those two turnovers critical.

3:25 left: Haynes King to Evan Stewart on a deep shot. First and goal, A&M.

3:33 left: Jalen Milroe is sacked and fumbles again. Aggies ball near midfield. Second time he’s done that in the first half.

Story continues

4:34 left: Dallas Turner sack. Texas A&M punt.

Jermaine Burton TD puts Alabama ahead

5:33 left: Jermaine Burton shakes an A&M defender after catching pass over the middle and houses it. 35-yard touchdown catch out of the slot.

3 plays, 75 yard drive. That’s more like it. Alabama 14, Texas A&M 7.

Texas A&M takes advantage of Jalen Milroe fumble

6:33 left: Touchdown A&M. Haynes King to Moose Muhammad on 2nd and goal.

Aggies take advantage of the Alabama turnover and even the score. Alabama 7, Texas A&M 7.

9:11 left: After an A&M punt, Jalen Milroe is sacked and fumbles in Alabama territory. Oof.

Aggies with the ball at the Alabama 30.

Alabama on the board via a Jalen Milroe TD pass

11:33 left: Jalen Milroe makes the A&M defense pay for the blitz. He finds an open Cameron Latu for a 10-yard touchdown up the left seam.

Alabama 7, Texas A&M no score.

12:59 left: Finally some offense! And it comes on a pair of Jalen Milroe scrambles. First one was for 14 yards, the other for 33. Alabama’s offense moves into the red zone.

First quarter

13 seconds left: 7 drives, 7 punts in the first quarter.

Haynes King is the Texas A&M quarterback tonight.

3:27 left: Jahmyr Gibbs is stopped well behind the line of scrimmage on a run to the left on 3rd and short. That’ll signal another punt.

5:03 left: Been a lot of punting so far. Jalen Milroe started the game at QB and has not made an impact through the air. A lot of runs from Milroe and Jahmyr Gibbs to this point against a stingy A&M defender.

Pregame

The Tuscaloosa News’ Nick Kelly reports that he did not see any throws from Bryce Young in warmups. If he can’t go, it’s the Jalen Milroe show again. Young is dressed, though.

Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher did shake hands at midfield.

A Twitter List by _NickKelly

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football score vs. Texas A&M: Live updates from SEC game