Live updates on baseball’s biggest news – Oakland A’s firesale continues

Weeks from Opening Day, Major League Baseball teams are scrambling to make moves during the truncated spring training.

Big-name free agents including Carlos Correa, Freddie Freeman and Trevor Story are still available and trades have been flying since players reported to camp, with the Oakland Athletics selling off All-Stars Matt Chapman (Blue Jays), Matt Olson (Braves) and Chris Bassitt (Mets) in recent days.

Keep it here all day Wednesday – and through the rest of spring training – as USA TODAY Sports brings you all the biggest news and buzz from around the league.

Tigers bolster bullpen with Andrew Chafin

The Detroit Tigers have signed left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin to a two-year, $13 million deal Chafin has an opt-out in his contract after the first season.

Chafin, 32, logged a 1.83 ERA with 19 walks and 64 strikeouts in 71 games for the Chicago Cubs and Oakland Athletics last season.

– Detroit Free Press

Phillies add big bat in Kyle Schwarber

Opponents already had to account for one slugging lefty in the middle of the Philadelphia Phillies’ lineup in Bryce Harper, the reigning National League MVP. Make that two, with the Phillies signing slugger Kyle Schwarber to a four-year deal.

Schwarber was an All-Star in 2021, hitting 32 home runs with 71 RBI in 113 regular-season games for the Nationals and Red Sox.

Now that the designated hitter has been extended to the National League under the newly ratified collective bargaining agreement, Phillies manager Joe Girardi can pencil Schwarber’s name into the order without fretting about any defensive liabilities.

– Chris Bumbaca

Red Sox ace Chris Sale will miss opening day

Red Sox lefty Chris Sale has a stress fracture in his rib cage and will miss the start of the 2022 season.

Sale underwent Tommy John surgery in March 2020 and returned in August 2021, going 5-1 with a 3.16 ERA in 42 ⅔ innings and made three starts for Boston in the postseason.

Red Sox executive Chaim Bloom said it will be “weeks, not days” before Sale can pick up a ball and start throwing again.

“I’ve got work to do,” Sale said. “I’ve been behind much bigger hurdles, I’ve been behind rocks. I thought I’d never be able to get over hurdles. This is just another one of them. Another life test I guess to get over and all the while trying to be a good teammate and a good leader.”

Without Sale, the Red Sox have Nathan Eovaldi, Nick Pivetta, Rich Hill, Tanner Houck and Michael Wacha in the rotation.

Blue Jays get Matt Chapman in trade with Oakland

The fire sale continues for the Oakland Athletics, who traded All-Star third baseman Matt Chapman to the Toronto Blue Jays.

In return, the A’s will receive minor leaguers Kevin Smith, Gunnar Hoglund, Zach Logue and Kirby Snead.

This is the third trade this week involving the Athletics. The dust is still settling after Oakland traded fan-favorite first baseman Matt Olson to the World Series champion Atlanta Braves and starting pitcher Chris Bassitt to the New York Mets earlier this week.

The Toronto Blue Jays got third baseman Matt Chapman in a trade with the Oakland Athletics.

Cubs sign Japanese star Seiya Suzuki to big deal

The Chicago Cubs have landed one of the most coveted free agents on the market, Japanese star Seiya Suzuki.

Suzuki, a four-time All-Star, three-time Gold Glove winner and two-time batting champion in Japan’s Central League, agreed to a five-year, $70 million deal,

Suzuki has been one of the best players in Nippon Professional Baseball League since making his debut in 2013. Last season, he hit .317 with 38 home runs and 88 RBI.

Yankees bring back Anthony Rizzo

The Yankees signed free agent first baseman Anthony Rizzo to a two-year, $32 million deal, a reunion with the 32-year-old first baseman who joined them at the 2021 trade deadline.

Now, the Yankees have an infield of Rizzo at first base, Gleyber Torres at second base, Isiah Kiner-Falefa at shortstop and Josh Donaldson at third base, with DJ LeMahieu expected to get starts at first, second and third.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: MLB free agent, trade news: Live updates from baseball’s hot stove