The stage is set and the chance is here for the Michigan football program to punch its ticket to the national championship. It’s not going to be easy, though, as the Wolverines will have to get through Georgia during the Orange Bowl in order to face the winner of Cincinnatti vs. Alabama. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. EST on ESPN. For all live news, highlights and updates, check out all of TMBR’s updates below.

Pregame – Dax Hill is with the team and in uniform, which is a pretty good indicator of his status for tonight’s game. – For all uniform watchers out there, the Wolverines appear to be wearing the all-blue combination tonight. – No hidden surprises regarding the status of Michigan players. It all appears everyone is in uniform outside of the usual in Ronnie Bell.

First Quarter – Michigan wins the toss and defers to the second half. – TOUCHDOWN: Georgia strikes first. Stetson Bennett finds a wide-open Brock Bowers who strolls into the endzone for the score. 10:49 left in the quarter. Michigan 0, Georgia 7 – TURNOVER ON DOWNS: Michigan finds itself in a fourth-and-short just past midfield and cannot convert. Michigan’s defense is in a pressure situation in the early stages. 7:59 left in the quarter. – TOUCHDOWN: Michigan is in trouble early. Georgia sells a halfback pass to perfection as the Bulldogs get on the board once again. 4:41 left in the quarter. Michigan 0, Georgia 14