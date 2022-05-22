Live updates in battle for pole position at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The pole position for the 2022 Indianapolis 500 will be determined Sunday, May 22, weather permitting. Positions 13-33 were set for the May 29 race on May 21. The top 12 drivers from Saturday’s session will compete for the pole position.

A complete Indy 500 qualifying attempt is four laps around the 2½-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval. Scott Dixon won the pole position in 2021, and he finished 17th. Race winner Helio Castroneves started 8th. The most recent pole winner to also win the race was Simon Pagenaud in 2019.

Gates open at 10 a.m. with top 12 practice from 12:30-2 p.m. Top 12 qualifying begins at 4 p.m. and top 6 qualifying is at 5:10 p.m.

We will be tracking every qualifying attempt, so please remember to refresh.

Setting up Indy 500 Pole Day

Rinus VeeKay, Pato O’Ward, Felix Rosenqvist, Alex Palou, Tony Kanaan, Jimmie Johnson, Ed Carpenter, Marcus Ericsson, Romain Grosjean, Scott Dixon, Will Power and Takuma Sato are competing for pole position.

These drivers get one attempt each, starting with 12th fastest from Saturday (Sato) through the fastest (VeeKay). The top 6 from those attempts get one more attempt each, starting with the 6th fastest and going through the fastest. The fastest in the group of 6 earns the pole position.

► VeeKay had a 4-lap average of 233.655 mph early in Saturday’s qualifying session.

► Sato had an eventful day. His first attempt was disallowed for interference against Marco Andretti, and on his second try, he brushed a wall in Turn 2 and kept on driving to complete the 12th-fastest attempt.

► All five Chip Ganassi Racing drivers — Palou, Kanaan, Johnson, Ericsson and Dixon — will compete for the pole. Two drivers each from Ed Carpenter Racing (VeeKay, Carpenter) and Arrow McLaren SP (O’Ward, Rosenqvist) are in the hunt. Other teams in the top 12 include Andretti Autosport (Grosjean), Team Penske (Power) and Dale Coyne Racing with RWR (Sato).

► Indy 500 rookies (but accomplished racers) Johnson and Grosjean are in the hunt.

Story continues

► Previous Indy 500 pole winners include Kanaan (2005), Carpenter (’13, ’14, ’18) and Dixon (’08, ’15, ’17, ’21).

► Previous Indy 500 winners include Kanaan (2013), Dixon (’08), Power (’18) and Sato (’17, ’20).

IndyStar Indy 500 coverage

Day 1 report: Every qualifying attempt at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Record speeds, risk-takers and rain: How Day 1 of Indy 500 qualifying unfolded

Good job, rookies: Jimmie Johnson, Romain Grosjean have a shot at pole position

Know the facility: Print your Indianapolis Motor Speedway map and get key venue info

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Live Indy 500 qualifying 2022 times: Updates from time trials at IMS