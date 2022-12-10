Live updates, how to watch, live stream, game time

{{ timeAgo(‘2022-12-10 12:44:39 -0600’) }}
basketball
Nebraska (6-4) faces its third straight top-15 opponent today as it hosts No. 4 Purdue (9-0).
How to watch, stream, listen
Betting: Purdue -8.5, O/U 138.5 (via BetMGM)
Time: 1:15 p.m. CT
Location: Pinnacle Bank Arena
TV: Big Ten Network
Stream: fuboTV
Radio: Huskers Radio Network
Game Preview
Nebraska vs. Purdue: “The Zach Edey Show” comes to town