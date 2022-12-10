Live updates, how to watch, live stream, game time

Nebraska vs Purdue: Live updates, how to watch, live stream, game time

basketball
Steve Marik

InsideNebraska

Staff Writer

Steve Marik is a staff writer covering football and men’s basketball for Inside Nebraska. After covering prep sports for seven years, he made the transition to college and hasn’t looked back.

Nebraska (6-4) faces its third straight top-15 opponent today as it hosts No. 4 Purdue (9-0).

How to watch, stream, listen

Betting: Purdue -8.5, O/U 138.5 (via BetMGM)

Time: 1:15 p.m. CT

Location: Pinnacle Bank Arena

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: fuboTV

Radio: Huskers Radio Network

Game Preview

Nebraska vs. Purdue: “The Zach Edey Show” comes to town

