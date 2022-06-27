Live updates, highlights of Ally 400

The NASCAR Cup Series runs the Ally 400 on Sunday at the Nashville Superspeedway.

Denny Hamlin is on the pole following Saturday’s rain-shortened qualifying. The forecast calls for potential rain and thunder throughout Sunday, and multiple delays have shifted the broadcast, which signed off on NBC at 8 p.m. and will resume on USA Network when the weather clears.

Last year, Kyle Larson was dominant en route to another victory in the track’s first Cup Series race.

Follow along with our live highlights and updates below.

NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 at Nashville updates, highlights

WINNER: Chase Elliott is your winner in Nashville! Kurt Busch is 2nd, with Ryan Blaney 3rd. No Joe Gibbs Racing cars in the top 5.

Denny Hamlin led 115 laps but finishes 6th after coming on to pit road on the final caution. Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. finish 21st and 22nd after doing the same. The decision to come in was not the right one.

Lap 298: Keselowski gets off the track. Still green. Elliott leads.

Lap 297: Cole Custer and Brad Keselowski in the wall! No caution!

Lap 296: Green! Elliott clears Kurt Busch for the lead on the restart.

Lap 293: Oh boy. Elliott and some others stay out. Majority of the top 10 behind Elliott pit, including all the Joe Gibbs Racing cars.

Lap 291: Caution!!! Josh Bilicki up in smoke. Chase Elliott’s lead is erased.

Lap 273: Great cat-and-mouse racing from Chase Elliott and Kyle Busch for the lead.

Lap 268: Kyle Busch not letting the No. 9 car drive away. Lead is about three-tenths of a second.

Lap 262: Back to green. Elliott clears Kyle Busch after about a lap and a half for the lead.

Lap 254: Caution!! Chris Buescher’s right rear tire is hopping along the frontstretch unattached. The No. 17 Ford had been running in the top 10 for much of the race. Still several cars who have not pitted. When those cars do come in under caution, Kyle Busch should be the leader for the restart.

Lap 252: Kyle Busch is ahead of Chase Elliott among cars that have pitted. Denny Hamlin leads the race but has not come in for his final spot.

Story continues

Lap 247: Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. to pit road. Busch was really struggling. Scheduled final pit stops.

Lap 245: New leader: Chase Elliott.

Lap 244: Elliott within a couple car lengths now. Truex close by too in 3rd.

Lap 242: Elliott to 2nd. Kyle Busch’s lead is 1.1 seconds as he fights a loose race car.

Lap 239: Truex and Elliott have cut the lead to under 2 seconds with 61 laps to go. Everyone will need to stop once more for fuel.

Lap 228: Truex around Harvick, and Chase Elliott around Harvick too. So Truex 2nd, Elliott 3rd, Harvick 4th behind Kyle Busch. Lead is 3.78 seconds.

Lap 220: Front five cars have strung out. Kyle Busch leads Kevin Harvick by 2.8 seconds.

Lap 210: Back to green. Kyle Busch is gone, while Chastain, Harvick and Truex go 3-wide for 2nd.

Lap 204: Ryan Blaney spins off turn 4, makes a little bit of contact with the outside wall. Kyle Busch’s lead was about a second over Truex.

Lap 194: Green flag! And new leader! Kyle Busch clears Truex for the lead. Chase Elliott now 3rd.

Lap 188: Truex leads off pit road. Kyle Busch 2nd, Chase Elliott 3rd. Hamlin goes from 2nd to 8th.

STAGE 2 WINNER: Martin Truex Jr. edges Denny Hamlin to conclude the longest Stage 2 in Nashville Superspeedway history. Kyle Busch 3rd, Chase Elliott 4th.

Lap 171: Truex drives past Hamlin on the outside in turns 3 and 4 and clears Hamlin for the lead. The No. 19 Toyota is handling a bit better.

Lap 156: Hamlin finally clears Truex Jr. for the lead after an intense battle following the restart. Kyle Busch 3rd.

Lap 151: Green flag! Race is halfway, which means it’ll end tonight!

10 p.m. CT: We’re back after more than two hours of a weather delay. There’s still a couple cells around, but engines have re-fired. Race restarts on USA Network.

Lap 139: Red flag for lightning, and it appears there may be rain in the area too.

Lap 128: Hamlin back to the lead after a duel with Ryan Blaney and Truex.

Lap 118: Caution for rain.

Lap 115: Kyle Busch +33 since the start of the race. Bubba Wallace is +24.

Lap 110: Joey Logano has slipped to 7th after taking two tires. Interested in how teams will look at that in relation to strategy later in the race.

Lap 102: Austin Cindric unscheduled stop for four tires. Kyle Busch is now 4th.

Lap 94: Joey Logano leads off pit road after taking two tires. Aric Almirola is too fast on pit road and will have to start Stage 2 in the back.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Martin Truex Jr., who is a surprise driver without a win so far in 2022. Hamlin was right at his quarter panel coming off of Turn 4 but could not complete the pass. Good battle.

Lap 83: Hamlin closes the gap to Truex and is there for a battle to win Stage 1. Ryan Blaney, Kevin Harvick and Christopher Bell all primed to battle for 3rd.

Lap 65: Green flag! Truex leads.

Lap 60: Another caution! Chase Briscoe and Ty Dillon spin in turns 1 and 2.

Lap 49: Caution! Hendrick cars in trouble. Alex Bowman backs into the wall. William Byron has a separate issue and heads to the garage.

Lap 45: Green flag! Martin Truex Jr. pushing for the lead.

5:29 p.m. CT: Lightning hold lifted after about 55 minutes of a delay.

Lap 42: Lightning hold of at least 30 minutes. Red flag.

Lap 41: Caution! Josh Bilicki has an issue and is very slow down the backstretch.

Lap 36: Daniel Suarez up to 2nd. Lap traffic to deal with for leader Denny Hamlin. Austin Dillon and Cole Custer among those already a lap down.

Lap 25: Kyle Busch started last but is already 16th. Rowdy is coming. Clouds are, too.

LAP 1: Green flag! Denny Hamlin leads the field.

STARTING LINEUP: NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville: Starting lineup, TV schedule for Sunday’s race

TRAFFIC IMPROVEMENTS? Will traffic be a problem again for the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race? Officials hope not

ROWDY: ‘Rowdy’ documentary proves NASCAR star Kyle Busch is more human than he lets on

A Twitter List by _NickGray

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville: Live updates, highlights