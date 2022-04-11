Live updates, highlights and round-by-round picks

During tonight’s WNBA Draft (7 p.m. ET, ESPN), On Her Turf will be on-site at Spring Studios to provide live updates as the newest WNBA draftees hear their names called. Stay tuned for live updates once the draft begins.

On Her Turf’s full FAQ guide to the WNBA Draft — including info on how the draft works, WNBA eligibility, No. 1 pick predictions, and more — can be found here.

2022 WNBA Draft – Live Updates and Highlights:

7:13pm: The first pick of the night is in! With the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft, the Atlanta Dream selected Rhyne Howard. Her Kentucky coach, Kyra Elzy, has called Howard a “once-in-a-lifetime” player.

“To go first, I don’t even have words for it right now,” Howard said. “I’m proud of what I’ve done and proud of myself.”

2022 WNBA Draft – Round-by-Round Order:

WNBA Draft – First Round Order:

1. Atlanta Dream (from Washington)

2. Indiana Fever

3. Washington Mystics (from Atlanta)

4. Indiana Fever (from Los Angeles via Dallas)

5. New York Liberty

6. Indiana Fever (from Dallas)

7. Dallas Wings (from Chicago via Dallas and Indiana)

8. Las Vegas Aces (from Minnesota via Phoenix, New York and Seattle)

9. Los Angeles Sparks (from Seattle)

10. Indiana Fever (from Minnesota)

11. Las Vegas Aces

12. Connecticut Sun

WNBA Draft – Second Round Order:

13. Las Vegas Aces (from Minnesota via Indiana):

14. Washington Mystics (from Atlanta)

15. Atlanta Dream (from Los Angeles)

16. Los Angeles Sparks (from Washington)

17. Seattle Storm (from New York)

18. Seattle Storm (from Dallas)

19. Los Angeles Sparks (from Chicago via Dallas)

20. Indiana Fever (from Phoenix)

21. Seattle Storm

22. Minnesota Lynx

23. Las Vegas Aces

24. Connecticut Sun

WNBA Draft – Third Round Picks Order:

25. Indiana Fever

26. Phoenix Mercury (from Atlanta)

27. Los Angeles Sparks

28. Minnesota Lynx (from Washington)

29. New York Liberty

30. Dallas Wings

31. Dallas Wings (from Chicago)

32. Phoenix Mercury

33. Seattle Storm

34. Indiana Fever (from Minnesota)

35. Las Vegas Aces

36. Connecticut Sun

