Live updates from the second round at Brookline

us-open-2022-second-round-live-score-latest-updates-brookline

01:49 PM

Fitzpatrick back to two-under

The Englishman hits a wonderful approach from the first cut at the 12th, that checks and leaves him with a three-footer for birdie – he makes no mistake and is where he started the day. Playing partner DJ pars and stays on the same number as Fitzpatrick.

01:46 PM

Daffue dominating

The world No 296 has only gone and birdied another – his fifth in seven holes. He’s chipped in at the seventh after a fairly hideous approach and now leads by two on six-under.

01:37 PM

Hovland is two-under through four

And at two-under for the tournament.

01:33 PM

Woe for JT

Holes 10-14 are tough holes to start on and very likeable Justin Thomas currently two-over for the stretch. He opened with a double bogey on the 10th, and followed that up with a bogey at the short 11th – yet more proof that you don’t need to make par-threes a zillion yards long to make them tough. He’s, however, just got a shot back with a birdie at the 13th – thanks to this long putt – and he’s currently on one-over.

01:30 PM

Daffue is loving it out there at the moment

He’s just popped in another birdie – his fourth of the round – at the fifth. He stiffed his approach to within six feet and rolled in the putt for the sole lead at five-under.

01:27 PM

Bogey for Fitzpatrick

It comes at the delightful short par-three 11th. He’s on the green in regulation but a three-putt moves him back to one-under.

Playing partner Dustin Johnson doesn’t come a cropper at the same 122-yard hole and he stays at two-under.

01:26 PM

Shane Lowry starts with a birdie

At the par-four 10th – that’s a great way to start and it gets him back to one-over.

His playing partners, the rebels Louis Oosthuizen and Phil Mickelson, were 15-over between them yesterday, sometimes that can interfere with your round. Let’s hope that’s not the case today.

Oosthuizen and Mickelson both parred the 10th and stay at seven and eight over respectively.

01:16 PM

Matt Fitzpatrick’s second round is under way

And he’s opened up with a regulation par at the 10th – on the green in two and a stress-free two putt. He stays at two-under.

01:10 PM

So close for Sam Burns

The American, currently on one-under, nearly aced the par-three second.

01:07 PM

Daffue is a yo-yo

That’s because he’s back to four-under – a birdie came at the fourth after his drive found the fairway, his approach left him with a nine foot putt and the South African sunk that to rejoin Hadwin at the top of the leaderboard.

MJ Daffue is current co-leader at Brookline

12:59 PM

Daffue is back to three-under

He was on the green at the par-three second in regulation but a three-putt (ouch) means he drops a shot.

12:21 PM

NJ Daffue joins Hadwin at the top of the leaderboard

The South African has opened his second round with a birdie and moves to four-under.

12:10 PM

Today’s pin positions

10:23 AM

Rory McIlroy off to a fast start

After months, weeks, days, hours of incessant debate about the rights and wrongs of the Saudi rebel series some actual golf broke out on Thursday, and it was a round packed with enough action for people to forget, momentarily, that the sport is engulfed in civil war.

Over the past few weeks Rory McIlroy has emerged as the face of the anti-LIV Golf faction and yesterday two tantrums, four birdies and just the solitary bogey again illustrated that if it’s pure box office you want the Northern Irishman and, by extension, the PGA Tour still has it in spades. It’s the second major running the world No 3 has started well and after a three-under 67 he lies just one back of first-round leader Adam Hadwin.

McIlroy is without a major since 2014 and is focused on ending the drought at Brookline.

“It’s been eight years since I won a major, and I just want to get my hands on one again,” he said after his round.

For so long it was his performances in the first rounds of majors that hampered him. Now for the second major running McIlroy is prominent on the leaderboard after 18 holes. But he’ll know as much as anyone that with 54 holes to go he still has much to do, and after the US PGA Championship a month ago, when he fired a first round 65 but finished back in eighth, the four-time major winner knows he has it all to do to win No.5.

McIlroy is in a five-way tie for second, with Matt Fitzpatrick and Justin Rose two of seven on two-under.

One name prominent on the leaderboard but not known to many is Callum Tarren. The 31-year-old from Darlington shocked himself by shooting the same score as McIlroy. Having playing on the China Tour and the Korn Ferry Tour in the US he isn’t known to many in the UK but another round like the 67 from yesterday will make people sit up and take notice.

“I’m kind of pinching myself,” he said, after his his fine opening 18 holes.

Of the rebel golfers Dustin Johnson was the most impressive, the American shooting a two-under 68. For the most prominent LIV golfer, Phil Mickelson, it was a day to forget. The six-time major winner shooting a forgetful eight-over 78.

He’s among the early starters so stay here for all the day’s action.