Live updates from the 2022 Skills, 3-Point and Slam Dunk competitions

Team Barry’s Evan Mobley, of the Cleveland Cavaliers, dunks against Team Payton during a semifinal of the NBA All-Star Weekend’s Rising Stars Challenge, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

The 2022 NBA All-Star weekend in Cleveland is in full swing.

Saturday night features some of the weekend’s best events, including the Skills Challenge, the 3-point Contest and the Slam Dunk contest.

The Skills Challenge will feature a trio of Cavs. Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen will all represent Team Cavs. Mobley is coming off a strong showing Friday night in the Rising Stars Challenge.

Team Cavs will take on Team Rooks (Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors; Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons; Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder) and Team Antetokounmpos, a team of Antetokounmpos brothers (Giannis, Milwaukee Bucks; Thanasis, Milwaukee Bucks; Alex, G League Raptors 905).

Canton native and GlenOak High School graduate CJ McCollum was recently traded from the Portland Trail Blazers to the New Orleans Pelicans. He will be in Cleveland on Saturday to take part in the 3-Point Contest.

GlenOak High School graduate CJ McCollum, recently traded to the New Orleans Pelicans, will participate in the 3-Point Contest. McCollum will be joined by Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls), Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves), Fred VanVleet (Toronto Raptors), Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks), Desmond Bane (Memphis Grizzlies), Luke Kennard (Los Angeles Clippers), and Patty Mills (Brooklyn Nets).

Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen waves to fans during the NBA All-Star practice, Feb. 19, 2022, at Wolstein Center in Cleveland.

Competing in the Slam Dunk contest will be Cole Anthony (Orlando Magic), Jalen Green (Houston Rockets), Obi Toppin (New York Knicks), and Juan Toscano-Anderson (Golden State Warriors). Toppin, a University of Dayton product, was the runner-up last year to Anfernee Simons (Portland Trail Blazers). The others are first-timers.

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett throws down a one-handed slam during the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

Team Walton’s Dearica Hamby of the Las Vegas Aces and musician Machine Gun Kelly trash talk with Team Nique player Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns during the first half of the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, Feb. 18, 2022, in Cleveland.

Check back later for live highlights from Saturday night’s competitions:

Morgan State is currently leading Howard 41-34 with 15:55 left in the HBCU Classic in Cleveland.

And of the notable fans in attendance: renowned filmmaker, director, actor and professor Spike Lee, who is also arguably the No. 1 Knicks fan in the world.

Howard won the game 68-66.

Cavs off to a hot start in 2022 Skills Challenge

Darius Garland said all day that Team Cavs was gonna win the Skills Challenge. They’re off to a good start to make that all come to fruition.

The Cavs have won the shooting porition of the Skills Competition. After Jarrett Allen only put up five points, Evan Mobley and Darius Garland caught fire. Mobley hit his first five shots to score 18 points. Garland topped him with 24, easily giving the Cavs 100 points for the shooting portion. Both Mobley and Garland sank shots from the farthest zone, which was for five po

