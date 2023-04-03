Live updates from series opener

When: 8:10 p.m. Monday.

Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1 in Detroit; other Tigers radio affiliates).

Starting pitchers: Tigers LHP Matthew Boyd (2-0, 1.35 ERA in 2022) vs. Astros RHP Hunter Brown (2-0, 0.89 ERA in 2022).

• Box score

Tigers batting lineup:

1. 3B Nick Maton

2. CF Riley Greene

3. SS Javier Baez

4. DH Kerry Carpenter

5. 1B Spencer Torkelson

6. LF Austin Meadows

7. RF Matt Vierling

8. 2B Zach McKinstry

9. C Eric Haase

TRENDING: It’s only three games, but Tigers in 2023 look no different than last year’s team

Game notes: The Tigers scored three runs combined in their three-game series sweep at Tampa Bay, and were no-hit by Rays starter Jeffrey Springs through six innings Sunday in a 5-1 loss. Now they face the defending World Series champion Astros in Houston. The Astros won the middle two games of a four-game home set vs. the White Sox, losing Sunday 6-3.

Boyd makes his Tigers return to the mound after 10 relief appearances with Seattle last season. He went 37-60 with a 4.87 ERA in 147 games (143 starts) for the Tigers from 2015-21. Brown, a native Michigander who attended Wayne State, made two starts in seven appearances as a rookie last season, and allowed two runs over 20⅓ innings. The 24-year-old was a fifth-round pick in the 2019 draft. … The Tigers and Astros meet again Tuesday (8:10 p.m.) and Wednesday (2:10 p.m.), before the Tigers on Thursday host Opening Day in Detroit vs. Boston (1:10 p.m.).

INKED: Tattoos seen throughout Tigers clubhouse reveal interesting stories

YUMMY: Tigers have grand slam with this new item among Comerica Park’s new foods

Live updates

A Twitter List by freepsports

Can’t see the chatter? Refresh the page or check it out on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Tigers game score vs. Astros: Live updates