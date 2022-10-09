Live updates from NFL Week 5 game

The Tennessee Titans will try to score their third consecutive victory when they visit the Washington Commanders Sunday at FedEx Field.

After opening the season with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars the Commanders (1-3) have lost three straight.

The two teams don’t often play. Washington has won three of the last five games in the series dating back to 2002. The Titans won the last game 25-16 in 2018 at Nissan Stadium.

The Titans (2-2) jumped to a 24-3 first half lead last week then had to hold on for a 24-17 win at Indianapolis. The Commanders lost at Dallas 25-10.

The coaches for both teams — Tennessee’s Mike Vrabel and Washington’s Ron Rivera — are former NFL players and close friends.

The Titans have a bye after playing Washington.

How to watch Tennessee Titans vs. Washington Commanders on TV, live stream

WHAT CHANNEL IS THE GAME ON? CBS

WHAT TIME IS THE GAME: Noon CT

WHAT’S THE BETTING LINE?: Titans (-2.5); Over/under is 42.5

Tennessee Titans score vs. Washington Commanders: Live updates from NFL Week 5

Second quarter

10:47 left: Ryan Tannehill sacked for a third time in this first half.

4th and 36. Titans opt for a punt.

13:15 left: Derrick Henry getting going with a 15-yard run.

Dyami Brown beats Caleb Farley on a deep shot, and the Commanders lead

13:56 left: Carson Wentz first down shot downfield to Dyami Brown, who beats Caleb Farley and runs away for a 75-yard touchdown. Wow.

Brown’s first NFL touchdown. Commanders 10, Titans 7.

14:43 left: Ryan Tannehill sacked by Montez Sweat on third down. Punt.

First quarter

1:04 left: Some noise from Titans fans in attendance on third down. Very nice. Carson Wentz has to fall on a snap for the second time today.

Joey Slye from 50-yards is good. Titans 7, Commanders 3.

3:46 left: Carson Wentz with a shot downfield to Curtis Samuel, who snags the catch before Kevin Byard can get there. Commanders into Titans territory.

Titans on the board first via Dontrell Hilliard TD catch

3:58 left: Next play is a fake right to Derrick Henry, screen pass left to Dontrell Hilliard, who is untouched into the end zone. Hilliard’s third TD catch of the year.

4:35 left: Biggest play of the first quarter is a screen pass to Derrick Henry, who rumbles for 24 yards to the Commanders’ 13.

7:03 left: The Commanders offense is not good. Another 3-and-out. Some boos at FedEx Field.

Short punt, too. 31-yard punt from Tress Way, and the Titans are near midfield.

8:40 left: Tannehill goes deep to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine on third down, but it’s incomplete. One first down, and a punt.

12:01 left: Carson Wentz throws incomplete on 3rd down. Two 3-and-outs to start the day at FedEx Field.

Good coverage by Roger McCreary.

13:37 left: Jonathan Allen wrecks the Titans’ 3rd down play with a pressure and hit on Ryan Tannehill. Here comes Ryan Stonehouse.

15:00 left: Titans will receive. Let’s get going in the D.C. suburbs.

Pregame: Titans-Commanders inactives

As reported Friday, Bud Dupree, Zach Cunningham and Amani Hooker (concussion) are all out. Treylon Burks, placed on IR on Saturday, is also out. Ugo Amadi is also on the inactive list today.

For Washington, Logan Thomas (calf) is inactive along with Sam Cosmi (finger) and Jahan Dotson (hamstring).

INACTIVES: See inactives for the Tennessee Titans’ game vs. Washington Commanders

