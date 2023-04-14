Live updates from extra innings

When: 6:40 p.m. Friday.

Where: Comerica Park.

TV: Apple TV+ (online-only).

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates).

⋅ BOX SCORE

First-pitch weather forecast: Mostly cloudy, 78 degrees.

Probable starting pitchers: Tigers LHP Joey Wentz (0-2, 10.29 ERA) vs. Giants LHP Sean Manaea (0-0, 4.50 ERA).

EVAN PETZOLD: In benching Javier Báez, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch sends message to players

SLUGGIN’: Tigers have had one positive: Kerry Carpenter looks, feels locked in at the plate

Tigers lineup:

RF Matt Vierling

3B Tyler Nevin

CF Riley Greene

SS Javier Báez

LF Eric Haase

1B Spencer Torkelson

DH Miguel Cabrera

2B Jonathan Schoop

C Jake Rogers

P Joey Wentz

Live updates

A Twitter List by freepsports

Can’t see the chatter? Refresh the page or check it out on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Tigers game score vs. San Francisco Giants: Live updates