Live updates from Celebration Bowl

Jackson State football (12-0, 8-0 SWAC) is one win away from its first perfect season and the program’s first Celebration Bowl victory Saturday (11 a.m., ABC) against North Carolina Central at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

The matchup will serve as the end of the Deion Sanders era with the Tigers, with the third-season coach leaving to be the new head coach at Colorado. T.C. Taylor, a wide receivers coach on Sanders’ staff, was tabbed as the successor by JSU on Tuesday.

Jackson State won consecutive SWAC championships with a 43-24 victory over Southern on Dec. 3. Shedeur Sanders went 30-for-43 for 320 yards and four touchdowns in the victory. Sy’veon Wilkerson added 61 rushing yards and a TD.

The Eagles (9-2) advanced to the Celebration Bowl after beating Norfolk State on Nov. 12 to go 4-1 in the MEAC. Quarterback Davius Richard had a hand in five touchdowns for the Eagles in a 48-14 road victory.

Jackson State football vs. North Carolina Central game time, TV info

The game is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on ABC.

Jackson State football score vs. NC Central: Live updates from the Celebration Bowl

First quarter

1:36 left: JSU’s defense gets the stop, with help from a couple NC Central penalties.

3:59 left: Travis Hunter takes an end-around and fumbles. NC Central recovers at the JSU 31-yard line.

4:52 left: Jeremiah Williams sack. NC Central will punt.

Jackson State on the board with a Shedeur Sanders TD pass

6:27 left: Shedeur Sanders to D.J. Stevens over the middle for the JSU TD. 24-yard TD pass.

PAT good. Excellent response for the Tigers. NC Central 10, Jackson State 7.

6:54 left: Shedeur Sanders runs for a first down and is hit late out of bounds. First first down of the day for the Tigers.

NC Central up 10-0 with trickeration

7:27 left: A WR reverse pass to QB Davius Richard sets up first and goal, and Richard scores on the ground on the next play.

NC Central 10, Jackson State 0.

8:49 left: NC Central runs for first downs on consecutive plays. JSU’s defense not with the intensity we’re used to yet.

9:52 left: JSU goes three-and-out and will punt. Sy’veon Wilkerson was stopped on third and short, though he didn’t have much room.

NC Central out to an early lead

11:42 left: Nearly a Travis Hunter INT on third down. Did well breaking on the ball. NC Central’s Adrian Olivo is good from 32 yards out.

NC Central 3, Jackson State 0.

13:10 left: E.J. Hicks makes a long catch ahead of Travis Hunter, and NCCU is in the red zone. 42-yard catch.

15:00 left: About ready to go in Atlanta. NC Central to receive.

