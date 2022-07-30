Live updates as teams deal ahead of Tuesday cutoff

Wondering where to follow all the updates on the 2022 MLB trade deadline?

Look no further. Here, you can find the latest deals across the league, including those from the Detroit Tigers, who figure to be sellers after a thoroughly disappointing start to the season. Live updates are

An offseason of optimism gave way to poor injury luck for a top prospect, even poorer injury luck to a half-dozen pitchers and a costly free-agent addition spending weeks away from the team.

Last year, the Tigers looked like sellers, but were playing better baseball in June and July so instead of dealing veterans like Robbie Grossman and Jonathan Schoop, they largely stood pat. Daniel Norris was traded while Schoop’s contract was extended (a move that isn’t working out very well these days — Schoop is slashing .211/.269/.317).

WHAT HAPPENED: For the right deal, nobody on Tigers roster should feel safe from being traded

‘I LOVE BEING A TIGER’: Tarik Skubal navigates trade talks for first time

In 2022, the Tigers will almost assuredly be more active. Stretches of good baseball — the team has win streaks of four and six games this season — have been sandwiched between blowouts and series losses, thanks to a crowded injury list and a paltry offense.

Michael Fulmer has been effective out of the bullpen, but he’s a free agent at season’s end. Likewise, Andrew Chafin (sitting out the Tigers’ series in Toronto due to his lack of a COVID-19 vaccination) has a player option for 2023 as part of the two-year deal he signed in March. Joe Jimenez has another year before free agency, raising his potential value in a trade, and closer Gregory Soto could be the most attractive trade piece — as he still has multiple years of arbitration eligibility.

UPDATE: Matt Manning ready to rejoin Tigers after showing ‘best stuff he’s had’

Grossman’s value isn’t as high as last season, due to worse performance — he’s a free agent after this season, too. But could still be dealt, as a backup piece, to a contender. Same for Tucker Barnhart, who isn’t offering much offensively, yet is still a plus defensive catcher; a two-time Gold Glove winner could make a nice late-inning substitution for a playoff team. Michael Pineda and Wily Peralta have pitched well when healthy (both are on the IL currently) and could be traded on their one-year deals.

But any and all Tigers, outside of Riley Greene, Miguel Cabrera and possibly Spencer Torkelson, should be on the table for a team whose rebuild seems stuck in neutral.

Of course, the headliner, blockbuster swaps could include All-Stars such as Juan Soto and Willson Contreras. Talented right-hander Luis Castillo, suspected to be the top starting pitcher on the market, was traded to the Seattle Mariners late Friday, following the Royals’ trade of 2022 All-Star Andrew Benintendi to the New York Yankees.

