Live updates as Pyrenees await tired peloton

01:29 PM

105km to go

Wout van Aert has been spotted shooting the breeze with Nils Eekhoff, the Belgian all-rounder appeared happy enough and not too bothered by the Dutchman taking maximum points at the intermediate. Not surprising really, Van Aert had amassed enough points going into Monday’s rest day (378) to have won the green jersey for the last three editions. Barring a withdrawal, the Belgian will be taking that jersey home with him.

01:22 PM

110.7km to go

Nils Eekhoff upsets the odds and takes 20 points at the intermediate sprint ahead of Wout van Aert, the latter of just tightened his vice-like grip on the green jersey. Once over the line in Lavelanet, Philippe Gilbert (Lotto-Soudal) appeared keen on pressing on. The breakaway currently lead the maillot jaune by 6min 30sec.

01:18 PM

112km to go

Ineos Grenadiers, by the way, have assumed position as the second team in the peloton, presumably due to the fact they have their full complement of eight riders still in the race – with Colombian climber Daniel Martínez in the breakaway. Is Martínez eyeing the stage today, or is he too acting as a satellite rider today?

01:15 PM

114km to go

The breakaway inches towards Lavelanet, with a road rising gently. Felix Grosschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) has been riding on the front, no doubt hoping to help team-mate Aleksandr Vlasov who may be moving up the general classification this afternoon.

01:08 PM

120km to go

Christophe Laporte has assumed his usual position on the front of the peloton along with team-mate Tiesj Benoot, but race leader Jonas Vingegaard has just one other Jumbo-Visma rider – Sepp Kuss – for company after Wout van Aert and Nathan Van Hooydonck got into the breakaway. No huge surprise to see Van Aert getting off up the road, but not entirely sure why Van Hooydonck is in there. Vingegaard, remember, lost two team-mates – Primoz Roglic and Steven Kruijswijk – on Sunday and so already has a depleted team, and would probably prefer Van Hooydonck alongside him on the long run towards the first big climb of the day. Suspect Van Aert will be targeting maximum points at the intermediate sprint in Lavelanet and may also act as a satellite rider later in the stage, but not sure what the plan is with Van Hooydonck.

01:00 PM

As it stands . . .

Afternoon all. It looks a little warm out on the road, but that did not deter a very large group in shifting their way off the front of the peloton once the flag was dropped ta KMO in Carcassonne. Following a phoney war at the pointy end of the stage, Alexis Gougeard (B&B Hotels-KTM) led the stage for a while and the 29-year-old Frenchman must have regretted having got into the move after he was hung out to slowly roast by the chasing group of 28 riders.

Gougeard led by around one minute, but has now been caught by that 28-man group. The breakaway now leads the maillot jaune and the rest of the main protagonists in the race for yellow by 5min 58sec. The highest placed rider in the general classification in the second group is Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe), the Russian started the day 10min 42sec down on Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma), and so he will be getting monitored very closely this afternoon.

The breakaway in full

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), Cyril Barthe (B&B Hotels-KTM), Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-EasyPost), Maxime Bouet (Arkéa-Samsic), Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnergies), Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious), Nils Eekhoff (DSM), Tony Gallopin (Trek-Segafredo), Simon Geschke (Cofidis), Philippe Gilbert (Lotto-Soudal), Alexis Gougeard (B&B Hotels-KTM), Felix Grosschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe), Mikkel Honore (Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl), Nathan Van Hooydonck (Jumbo-Visma), Hugo Houle (Israel-Premier Tech), Gorka Izagirre (Movistar), Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar), Olivier Le Gac (Groupama-FDJ), Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ), Daniel Martínez (Ineos Grenadiers), Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates), Lukasz Owsian (Arkéa-Samsic), Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost), Michael Storer (Groupama-FDJ), Dylan Teuns (Bahrain Victorious), Simone Velasco (Astana Qazaqstan), Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe), Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal) and Michael Woods (Israel-Premier Tech).

11:20 AM

Hello

And welcome to our live rolling blog from stage 16 of the 109th Tour de France, the 178.5-kilometre run from Carcassonne to Foix.

Following Monday’s rest day – the third and final day out of the saddle for the remaining riders at this year’s race – racing resumes at 11.40am (BST) with Telegraph Sport’s coverage due to get under way at 1pm.

Before we have a very quick look at today’s stage, colleague Tom Cary has been toying with the fanciful notion of how Geraint Thomas could, against all the odds, win a second Tour title in Paris on Sunday.

The Tour has entered its final week with Thomas currently occupying the third podium spot, two minutes 43 seconds behind the yellow jersey Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) and just 21 seconds behind second placed Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates). The question is, does the Welshman, and his team Ineos Grenadiers, protect that place and follow wheels, hoping for one or both of the riders ahead to slip up? Or do they risk it all going for a famous victory? Thomas, who has already won the Tour in 2018, and finished runner-up in 2019, suggested on the final rest day on Monday that he was prepared to do the latter. But he stressed there was no point in “attacking just for the sake of attacking – for the TV cameras”. It had to be well thought out and worth the risk. Here, Telegraph Sport looks at Thomas’ options in the final week.

Despite losing two key team-mates in Sunday’s stage, Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) will be wear the maillot jaune, the leader’s yellow jersey, for a fifth day running.

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) will again be in the maillot vert, the green jersey, as overall leader of the points classification.

Simon Geschke (Cofidis) will remain dressed in the maillot à pois, or the polka dot jersey, as the leader of the mountains classification.

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates), who has led the young rider classification since stage one, will be dressed in the white jersey.

So, what’s on today’s menu?

Three categorised climbs, including the long descent off the category one Mur de Péguère that will take the riders down to Foix, may make it ideal terrain for a breakaway rider to prevail while equally being suited to a late ambush territory for those challenging in the general classification.

Stage 16

And finally, the weather. . .

Follow Telegraph Sport’s live coverage from 1pm (BST).