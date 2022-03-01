Another day, another deadline.
MLB owners and the MLB Players Association meet again Tuesday in Florida just hours after their last negotiation session ended without a resolution. But progress was made, with sides drawing closer on an expanded playoff field and some issues of player compensation.
The league locked out the players Dec. 2 and set a Feb. 28 deadline to implement a new collective bargaining agreement — or risk losing regular-season games. Opening Day is slated for March 31.
Well, that made-up deadline to rectify labor issues came and went and MLB set a new made-up deadline: 5 p.m. Eastern time Tuesday.
Get all the updates as players union reps, including former Detroit Tigers Andrew Miller and Max Scherzer, meet with league and ownership officials:
MLB lockout updates
Who: MLB, MLB Players Association.
What: CBA negotiations.
When: Tuesday before 5 p.m. deadline.
Where: Jupiter, Florida.
