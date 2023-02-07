Live updates as Lakers star under 20 points of passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s mark

LeBron James is closing in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record, and the Los Angeles Lakers superstar could break the record Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena against the Oklahoma City Thunder. James was 36 points away, entering Tuesday’s game, from passing Abdul-Jabbar’s regular season scoring mark of 38,387 career points.

James is averaging 30 points per game this season. He scored 27 points against the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday in his last game, 26 points on Feb. 2, 28 points on Jan. 31 and 41 points on Jan. 28. If he does not set the record Tuesday, the Lakers’ next game is Thursday also at home against the Milwaukee Bucks.

How to watch LeBron James break all-time scoring record

Next game: Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Lakers

When: 10 p.m. ET Tuesday

TV: TNT

Follow LeBron James’ pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

