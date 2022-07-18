Live updates as Detroit Tigers pick on Day 2 (Rounds 3-10)

Detroit Tigers are picking lower than usual but if you want to learn how to watch or follow what general manager Al Avila and Co. do in the 2022 MLB draft, you’ve come to the right place.

The draft continues into Rounds 3-10 at 2 p.m. Monday. Rounds 11-20 are set for Tuesday.

ROUND 1: Tigers select Texas Tech 2B Jace Jung with No. 12 overall pick

ROUND 2: Tigers select Oklahoma SS Peyton Graham with No. 51 overall pick

Last year, the Tigers selected high school righty Jackson Jobe with the No. 3 pick in the draft, and he has already graded among the game’s better power pitching prospects. Detroit favored pitching in the early rounds, grabbing college hurlers with four of their following five picks.

Mock drafts have linked the Tigers to infielders, outfielders and college arms as well as local star Brock Porter, an Orchard Lake St. Mary’s star who could be one of the first high school pitchers taken.

2022 MLB draft

When: 2 p.m. Monday, Rounds 3-10.

Where: Xbox Plaza in Los Angeles.

TV: MLB Network.

