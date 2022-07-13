Live updates, analysis as top players come off the board

The NHL free agency signing period opens at noon ET on Wednesday.

This year’s free agent class is deep at forward but a little thin on defense and goaltending.

Key players available are forwards Johnny Gaudreau, Nazem Kadri, Claude Giroux, Andrew Copp, Ondrej Palat and Ryan Strome, defensemen John Klingberg, Josh Manson and Nick Leddy, and goaltenders Darcy Kuemper and Jack Campbell.

Kadri, Manson and Kuemper, plus Andre Burakovsky and a handful of other unrestricted free agents, played for the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche.

Follow along as USA TODAY Sports tracks and analyzes the signings and trades that occur during the day:

SPORTS NEWSLETTER: Sign up now to get daily headlines sent to your inbox

FREE AGENCY: A look at the Top 25 players testing the market

Calgary Flames winger Johnny Gaudreau had a career-best 115 points last season.

Evgeni Malkin, Evander Kane sign extensions

The Penguins and the Russian star agreed to a four-year contract late Tuesday night worth $6.1 million annually that will keep Malkin in Pittsburgh after all. After also signing defenseman Kris Letang on July 7 to a six-year, $36.6 million deal, the Penguins have about $4 million in cap space.

Kane followed by announcing “I’m back,” in a post on his verified Twitter account in which he revealed agreeing to a $20.5 million, four-year contract with the Edmonton Oilers, where he put up 22 goals in 39 games after the team gave him a chance when the San Jose Sharks terminated the remainder of Kane’s contract for violating COVID-19 protocols while in the American Hockey League.

Flames’ Johnny Gaudreau heads to market

Flames general manager Brad Treliving, who had attempted to re-sign Gaudreau, said Tuesday night that the star forward was going to hit the open market. “It is my strong belief that this was a family decision and I respect that fully,” he said. “John has every right and we have nothing but respect for John the player and John the person.”

Why are so many Avalanche players unsigned?

So far, Valeri Nichushkin and Andrew Cogliano are the only Avs players who have been re-signed. That leaves less than $15 million in cap space for next season, and Artturi Lehkonen (two series-clinching goals) is a restricted free agent with arbitration rights. Plus, the Avalanche have to think of 2023-24 and beyond because star Nathan MacKinnon can sign a contract extension. His cap hit next season is $6.3 million and that will go up significantly starting the following season.

Story continues

Who’s in the market for a goaltender?

The Washington Capitals have no NHL goaltenders under contract after trading Vitek Vanecek and not qualifying Ilya Samsonov. Goaltending was a weakness for the Edmonton Oilers on their run to the Western Conference final, plus backup Mikko Koskinen signed with the Swiss league. The Ottawa Senators, who traded Matt Murray to the Toronto Maple Leafs, upgraded their goaltending in a trade Tuesday, adding the Minnesota Wild’s Cam Talbot in exchange for Filip Gustavsson.

NHL draft recap

The NHL draft took place July 7-8. The first round saw projected No. 1 overall pick Shane Wright fall to No. 4 and the Seattle Kraken. Here’s a look at scouting reports of all the first-round picks, plus a look at the winners and losers of the draft. Wright said he’ll have a “chip on (his) shoulder” after falling, and he reiterated his “staredown” was not directed at the Montreal Canadiens, who picked first and selected Juraj Slafkovsky.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NHL free agency tracker: Live updates as big moves are made in NHL