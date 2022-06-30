Live tracker, rumors, contracts and updates

2022 NBA free agency: Tracking Day 1 rumors, contracts and more originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

NBA free agency technically begins Thursday night, but the action already has begun.

The league gave us a blockbuster deal Wednesday afternoon with the Spurs and Hawks reportedly agreeing to a trade that will send All-Star guard Dejounte Murray to Atlanta and forward Danilo Gallinari, three first-round draft picks, and a pick swap to San Antonio.

Teams can start negotiating with free agents at 6 p.m. ET on Thursday, which means we should see more player movement as teams look to revamp their rosters ahead of the 2022-23 season. While the top free agents — Washington’s Bradley Beal, Philadelphia’s James Harden and Chicago’s Zach LaVine — are expected to stay put, a host of other talented players could change teams in the coming days.

Will the Boston Celtics land any of these players? The Celtics aren’t expected to make a big splash but have interest in adding a bench scorer and/or playmaker as they look to build on a terrific 2021-22 campaign.

There will be no shortage of NBA rumors and news throughout the day, so keep it right here for the latest updates leading up to 6 p.m. ET. (All times Eastern)

6:11 p.m.: Mo Bamba is sticking with the Magic on a two-year, $21 million deal, according to Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes.

6:10 p.m.: Joe Ingles is signing with the Bucks, Ingles’ wife Renae announced on Twitter.

6 p.m.: Free agency has begun!

A flurry of activity is being reported. Here are the initial contract agreements, including a couple stars in Devin Booker and Bradley Beal getting max contracts.

5:54 p.m.: JaVale McGee is already drawing interest from the Mavericks and Bucks, per ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.

5:27 p.m.: Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV will become an unrestricted free agent Wednesday at 6 p.m., per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

5:03 p.m.: Jalen Brunson is expected to sign a four-year, $110 million deal with the New York Knicks, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

5 p.m.: Here’s some more information on potential Durant trade destinations, per various reports.

4 p.m.: Danilo Gallinari has interest in the Celtics, Heat and Bulls after being waived by the Spurs, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reports.

3:35 p.m.: Danilo Gallinari is hitting the open market, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

3 p.m.: How’s this for a bombshell?? Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports.

The Phoenix Suns are Durant’s “preferred” landing spot, per Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes, but the Miami Heat reportedly are on his list as well with several other teams prepared to offer trade packages.

11:35 a.m.: The Hawks continue to ponder more moves in the wake of the Murray trade, per Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer.

11:24 a.m.: It wouldn’t be NBA free agency without cryptic emojis! Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder has been rumored as a potential trade candidate.

11:15 a.m.: Tobias Harris apparently is a name to monitor… ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported Thursday morning on “Get Up!” that the Philadelphia 76ers could look to trade the veteran forward.

9:25 a.m.: Could Danilo Gallinari be an option for the Celtics? Boston will be interested in signing the 6-foot-10 Italian forward if he’s waived by the Spurs, per multiple reports.

9:20 a.m.: Boston “isn’t expected to pursue any radical changes” this offseason, Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix reports. Mannix also noted that perimeter bench scoring will be the Celtics’ “priority” in the free-agent and trade markets.

9:17 a.m.: Kemba Walker is expected to be bought out by the Detroit Pistons and become a free agent, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

9 a.m.: The Hawks may look to trade Kevin Huerter or Bogdan Bogdanovic after adding Murray, The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner and Sam Amick reported Wednesday night. Huerter would fit into Boston’s $17.1 million traded player exception and could be an intriguing option for the C’s, as our Chris Forsberg detailed recently.