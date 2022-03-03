Live-streaming Ukraine man catches moment blast hits building

An activist live-streaming in Ukraine captured the terrifying moment when a Russian air strike blasted into a high-rise building directly above him.

According to NBC News, the unidentified activist was calmly thanking donors for supporting those in Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, when a sudden roar made him pause and look skyward.

Almost instantly, a loud blast appeared to knock him over — with his camera catching debris falling down from directly overhead.

As locals race to flee the city, the shelling has continued.

Longer footage shared on TikTok late Wednesday showed the activist springing to his feet and running inside the building for cover.

Kharkiv, a city of nearly 1.5 million people, has come under intense shelling in the first week of Russia’s invasion as a 40-mile convoy of tanks appears to be stalled on the approach to capital Kyiv.

Horrifying footage Tuesday caught a missile blasting into a key administration building in the heart of the city, with a five-story apartment building also partially destroyed in the deadly assault.

President Volodymyr Zelensky classified the Kharkiv bombings as a “war crime.”

