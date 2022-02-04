Live stream, TV, skills competition, rosters for 3-on-3 tournament

The NHL All-Star Game is back after a one-year hiatus and the league will be celebrating it Vegas-style.

While most of the All-Star weekend will be indoors, two new skills competition events on Friday night will be held outside at a couple of the city’s iconic sites: the Bellagio fountains and Las Vegas Boulevard.

Saturday’s All-Star Game will be a three-on-three tournament for the sixth time in a row. The Pacific Division, the home team this year, has won the event three times, including at the 2020 All-Star Game in St. Louis.

What to know about the 2022 NHL All-Star Game and skills competition:

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo and forward Mark Stone will play for the Pacific Division during the NHL All-Star Game at T-Mobile Arena.

When and where will the NHL All-Star weekend be held?

The skills competition will be at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena, the home of the Vegas Golden Knights. The All-Star Game will be held at the arena at 3 p.m. ET Saturday.

How can I watch the skills competition and All-Star Game?

Friday’s skills competition will be shown on ESPN and Saturday’s game will be on ABC. This will be ABC’s first time broadcasting the game since 2004.

How can I stream the skills competition and All-Star Game?

FuboTV carries ESPN and ABC, and you can also stream via the ESPN app. The All-Star Game will also be shown on ESPN+.

What are the outdoor events in the skills competition?

During the Fountain Face-off at the Bellagio, each participant will stand on a platform on the water and try to hit five targets, also on the water, in the shortest amount of time while dealing with the breeze and fountain spray. Three-time Olympic medalist Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson will be one of the participants.

The other event, 21 in ’22, involves shooting a puck at an oversized deck of 52 cards mounted to a rack. The goal is to get to 21, without going bust, in the fewest number of shots.

What other events are in the skills competition?

The popular hardest shot, fastest skater and accuracy shooting contests are back. Goalies will be tested in a series of breakaways in the save streak contest. The breakaway challenge, in which shooters are scored on the creativity of their moves, is back for the first time since 2016. Anaheim Ducks rookie Trevor Zegras, who has a lacrosse-style pass and goal this season, was added for this contest. The goalies will be Manon Rheaume, the first woman to appear in an NHL game, and actor Wyatt Russell, the son of Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn and a former netminder.

What is the All-Star Game format?

There will be two division-vs.-division semifinals, with the 11-player teams playing 20 minutes of three-on-three action. The teams will change sides and goalies at the 10-minute mark. Tie games will be decided by shootouts. The winners will face off for the championship. The winning team gets $1 million.

Who are on the All-Sta teams?

PACIFIC DIVISION

All-Star appearances in parentheses, with skills event listed. *-captain

F Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton (3rd), accuracy shooting

F Jordan Eberle, Seattle (2nd), Fountain Face-off

F Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary (6th), accuracy shooting

F Adrian Kempe, Los Angeles (1st), fastest skater

F Connor McDavid, Edmonton (5th), fastest skater*

F Timo Meier, San Jose (1st), hardest shot

F Mark Stone, Vegas (1st), Fountain Face-off

F Troy Terry, Anaheim (1st), accuracy shooting

D Alex Pietrangelo, Vegas (3rd), breakaway challenge

G John Gibson, Anaheim (3rd), save streak

G Thatcher Demko, Vancouver (1st), save streak

Coach: Peter DeBoer, Vegas

CENTRAL DIVISION

F Kyle Connor, Winnipeg (1st), fastest skater

F Alex DeBrincat, Chicago (1st), breakaway challenge

F Nazem Kadri, Colorado (1st), 21 in ’22

F Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota (1st), breakaway challenge

F Clayton Keller, Arizona (2nd), accuracy shooting

F Jordan Kyrou, St. Louis (1st), fastest skater

F Joe Pavelski, Dallas (4th), 21 in ’22*

D Roman Josi, Nashville (4th), Fountain Face-off+

D Cale Makar, Colorado (1st), fastest skater

G Juuse Saros, Nashville (1st), save streak

G Cam Talbot, Minnesota (1st), save streak

Coach: Jared Bednar, Colorado

+ replaced Colorado F Nathan MacKinnon (injury). Pavelski was named captain in MacKinnon’s place.

ATLANTIC

F Patrice Bergeron, Boston (3rd), accuracy shooting

F Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida (2nd), Fountain Face-off

F Dylan Larkin, Detroit (2nd), fastest skater

F Auston Matthews, Toronto (4th), 21 in ’22*

F Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay (7th), 21 in ’22

F Nick Suzuki, Montreal (1st), Fountain Face-off

F Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa (2nd), 21 in ’22+

D Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo (1st), accuracy shooting

D Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay (3rd), hardest shot

G Jack Campbell, Toronto (1st), save streak

G Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay (4th), save streak

Coach: Andrew Brunette, Florida

+ replaced Ottawa F Drake Batherson (injury)

METROPOLITAN

F Sebastian Aho, Carolina (2nd), accuracy shooting

F Claude Giroux, Philadelphia (7th), Fountain Face-off*

F Jake Guentzel, Pittsburgh (1st), accuracy shooting

F Jack Hughes, New Jersey (1st), breakaway challenge

F Evgeny Kuznetsov, Washington (2nd), fastest skater+

F Chris Kreider, N.Y. Rangers (2nd), fastest skater

F Tom Wilson, Washington, hardest shot++

D Adam Pelech, N.Y. Islanders (1st), hardest shot

D Zach Werenski, Columbus (2nd), Fountain Face-off

G Frederik Andersen, Carolina (2nd), save streak

G Tristan Jarry, Pittsburgh (2nd), save streak

Coach: Rod Brind’Amour, Carolina

+ replaced Rangers D Adam Fox (injury). ++ replaced Capitals F Alex Ovechkin (COVID). Giroux will replace Ovechkin as captain.

Note: Vegas F Jonathan Marchessault was also named to the game and will take part in the accuracy shooting contest. He’ll be making his first appearance.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Live stream NHL All-Star Game 2022: Time, TV, rosters, skills contests