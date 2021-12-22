Live scores, updates from Mizzou-Illinois men’s basketball

Missouri’s Boogie Coleman drives around two Illinois defenders during the Braggin’ Rights game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo., on Dec. 22, 2021.

Missouri men’s basketball and Illinois are playing for the 52nd time Wednesday night at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

Missouri has won the last three games in the series.

Follow along here for live updates.

Under 8: Cockburn exits

It’s never a good sign when the best player on the opposing team exits the contest with nine minutes remaining, but Cockburn did his work.

He exited to a standing ovation by Illinois fans after recording 22 points and 13 rebounds.

MU trails 77-42.

Under 12: Missouri is getting blown away, again

The Tigers’ inability to defend the 3-point shot is showing as Illinois has burst out to a 68-40 lead in the second half.

Cockburn is rolling with 17, while Illinois has hit 12 3-pointers to boot. It’s not looking good for the Tigers.

Under 16: Illinois is raining three’s

It won’t stop. Illinois cannot stop making 3-pointers.

The Illini came out of the half hitting two straight from beyond the arc, and just keep raining more. That led to a 21-1 run by Illinois as Missouri now trails the Illini 58-32.

It’s a reminder of the perimeter struggles that Missourihas.

HALF: Illini 40, Mizzou 26

Just when it looked like Missouri was going to have a chance to get back in the game, Illinois resumed shooting the lights out of the gym.

Trent Frazier hit a 30-foot 3-pointer that capped the first half and put Illinois up 15. The Tigers will have to dig themselves out of a hole again.

Brown leads the way for MU with 10; Alfonso Plummer and Cockburn both have 10 for Illinois.

Under 4: Mizzou is back in the game

An 11-0 run got Missouri right back into the game, and that’s without rivalry hero Javon Pickett doing his thing.

Tigers trail 31-25 but are on the verge of making it a single possession game after a Pickett steal led to an Illinois foul. Kobe Brown has 10 points for MU.

Under 8: Tigers show life

Missouri was struggling to get anything going but is showing some life halfway through the half.

A quick 6-0 run has Missouri down 29-18, capped by an and-one play by Ronnie DeGray, while Illinois has missed its last few shots. Cockburn is still leading the charge with eight points on the night.

Under 12: Illini take control

A quick 9-2 run by Illinois has Missouri down 23-10 at the under-12 timeout, as Cockburn is starting to heat up.

MU is 2-5 from 3-point range but is struggling to get into the paint. Kobe Brown’s aggressive play from against Utah is difficult to replicate thanks to Cockburn’s presence.

No. 14 Missouri’s Javon Pickett celebrates with teammates after the Tigers defeated Illinois 81-78 in the annual Braggin’ Rights game Dec. 12.

Under 16: Illinois can’t miss

Missouri and Illinois traded buckets back and forth, but the Illini aren’t blinking.

Illinois is 4-4 from 3-point range to start, as Missouri trails 14-8 at the under-16 media timeout.

The Tigers have limited Kofi Cockburn to start the game.

