Live scores, updates and highlights: Michigan vs. Nebraska

Michigan returns to Michigan Stadium after a brief road trip to New Jersey as the Wolverines blew out Rutgers 52-17. U-M welcomes Nebraska on Saturday looking to go 10-0 on the year.
Below are all live updates, scores and highlights as the Wolverines take on the Huskers.
HALFTIME: Michigan 17, Nebraska 3
– :01 Q2: Michigan with some questionable time management here. Taking its first timeout with less than 10 seconds left on the clock and with plenty of time to do it beforehand. Alas, one second remains on the clock after Jake Moody notches a 30-yard field goal. Michigan 17, Nebraska 3
– 4:10 Q2: The Huskers were kicking a 37-yard field goal into a heavy wind that almost fell short. The ball snuck over the crossbar to get the Huskers on the ball. Michigan 7, Nebraska 3.
– 5:32 Q2: A QB injury situation to look out for Nebraska. Chubba Purdy appears to be in significant pain and holding his knee after being tackled on a run play. He is walking gingerly off the field under his own power, which is a positive sign. Quarterback Logan Smothers in the game for the Huskers.
– 8:46 Q2: After a handful of chunk plays by Blake Corum and Colston Loveland, J.J. McCarthy finds a wide-open Ronnie Bell in the endzone for six. Michigan 14, Nebraska 0.
– 12:10 Q2: A game of trading punts happening right now. Wolverines have the ball around midfield looking to create some offense after a handful of failed drives.
END OF QUARTER: Michigan 7, Nebraska 0
– :00 Q1: Michigan will be getting the ball back via a Huskers punt at the start of the second.
– 4:26 Q1: A lengthy drive by the Wolverines results in a two-yard score from Blake Corum to open the scoring. The drive consisted of a fourth-down conversion and a pass interference penalty by Nebraska to extend the drive. Michigan 7, Nebraska 0
– 15:00 Q1: Nebraska will receive the ball here to start the game.
Pregame
– Michigan will be missing two key players on offense in this one, offensive lineman Trevor Keegan and Luke Schoonmaker will miss this one.
– Offensive lineman Ryan Hayes is back in the starting lineup today after missing the Rutgers game.
– Roman Wilson, Makari Paige and Jaylen Harrell are back on the field today.
– Snow flurries have been coming down for most of the pregame with a breeze. Will the weather impact this one?