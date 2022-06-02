Live score updates from Round 1 at Pine Needles

SOUTHERN PINES — The 2022 U.S. Women’s Open is underway for a record fourth time at Pine Needles.

Ten-time major champion Annika Sorenstam is back at the site of the second of her three Open titles. Nelly Korda is playing for the first time since suffering a blood clot in February.

Reigning champion Yuka Saso is trying to become the first golfer to win the event in back-to-back years since Karrie Webb successfully defended her title at Pine Needles in 2001. Sorenstam did the same in 1996.

Lexi Thompson hits from the 10th tee during the first round of the U.S. Women’s Open golf tournament at the Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in Southern Pines, N.C. on Thursday, June 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

2:20 p.m. | Thompson near top

Lexi Thompson wrapped up her opening round with a 3-under 68 to finish three shots back of Lindblad. The highlight of Thompson’s round was an eagle on the par-5 first hole.

“It was overall just a very steady day. Just tried to stay in the moment, making sure I committed to my routine and my shots out there and just being relaxed,” Thompson said.

“A U.S. Women’s Open Championship, sometimes you just have to aim away from pins, take your pars, and get off the hole. It’s all about patience.”

2:08 p.m. | Lindblad sets record

Lindblad finished with a first-round 65, the lowest 18-hole score by an amateur in U.S. Women’s Open history.

1:42 p.m. | MinJee Lee early clubhouse leader

Minjee Lee wrapped up her opening day with a 4-under-par 67 to take the early clubhouse lead. She posted seven birdies and three bogeys.

12:30 p.m. | Amateur storms into lead

Amateur golfer Ingrid Lindblad, playing in the same group with fellow Swede Annika Sorenstam, stormed to a 2-stroke lead with a 5-under par in the first round.

Lindblad won the 2021 European Ladies Amateur Championship and rose to number 2 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. She also won this season’s SEC individual golf championship for LSU and helped the Tigers claim a conference team title. She finished third in the NCAA championship.

11:50 a.m. | Thompson tied for lead

Lexi Thompson rolled in an eagle putt on the par-5 first to move into a tie for the lead at 3 under.

11:37 a.m. | Sorenstam at 1 over

Sorenstam played her first nine holes at 1 over. She’s currently tied for 32nd. After rolling in a birdie on the par-5 10th, Sorenstam had bogeys on Nos. 12 and 14.

11:17 a.m. | Corpuz 1 shot off lead

Allisen Corpuz carded three birdies over a four-hole stretch to move within one shot of Andrea Lee, who leads at 4 under. A senior at Southern Cal, Corpuz is playing in her fourth U.S. Women’s Open.

11:01 a.m. |Amateur in the mix

Ingrid Lindblad, a 22-year-old amateur from Sweden, is 2 under through eight holes. She had three birdies, including back-to-back birdies on Nos. 12 and 13, and a bogey to start her opening round. Lindblad tied for 30th in the 2020 U.S. Women’s Open.

10:49 a.m. | Jessica Korda at 2 under

Jessica Korda rolled in a pair of birdies on two of her first six holes to move within one shot of the lead. Korda rolled in a birdie putt from 24 feet on the par-4 fourth hole before adding a 4-footer for birdie on the sixth.

10:41 a.m. | Thompson moves into red figures

Lexi Thompson, who started her opening round on the ninth hole, carded her first birdie on her sixth hole. She made a 6-footer for birdie on the par-5 15th to move into red figures.

10:31 a.m. | Lee takes lead

Andrea Lee carded three birdies over her first eight holes to move to 3 under. The former Stanford golfer started her round with back-to-back birdies on Nos. 1 and 2 before adding another birdie at the par-4 eighth to take the lead.

10:03 a.m. | 18 players under par

Eighteen players are under par, including 2009 U.S. Women’s Open champion Eun-Hee Ji. Ji is at 2 under in a four-way tie atop the leaderboard. Through 10 holes, Emrey is tied for fifth at 1 under.

9:50 a.m. | Doherty off to hot start

Atlanta native Amanda Doherty is off to quite a start in her Open debut. Doherty came out of the gate with an eagle on the par-5 first hole. She hit her second shot 237 yards to within 10 feet of the hole before rolling in the putt to get to 2 under. She added a birdie on the par-4 seventh to move to 3 under and the top of the leaderboard.

9:38 a.m. | Emrey steady through 9

Charlotte native Allison Emrey, the lone North Carolinian competing in the event, made the turn at even par. The Wake Forest alum opened with a bogey on the par-5 sixth before bouncing back with a birdie on the par-4 second. She carded her second bogey on the par-4 seventh. On the par-4 ninth, she rolled in an 18-footer for birdie to get back to even.

9:32 a.m. | Sorenstam cards 1st birdie

Sorenstam took advantage of the par-5 10th with her first birdie of the round. Her third shot landed within 5 feet of the hole. She rolled in the putt to move into red figures.

9:30 a.m. | Kupcho moves to 1 under

Former Wake Forest golfer Jennifer Kupcho rolled in a birdie putt on the par-4 second hole to move into a tie for fourth.

9:12 a.m. | Sorenstam starts with par

Three-time U.S. Women’s Open champion Annika Sorenstam started the opening round with a par on the par-4 ninth hole. Sorenstam is grouped with 2011 U.S. Women’s Open winner So Yeun Ryu and amateur Ingrid Linblad.

