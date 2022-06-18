Live score updates from College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. — Arkansas baseball opens its 11th College World Series against Stanford on Saturday at Charles Schwab Field. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. CT on ESPN.

The Razorbacks (43-19) lost to Stanford (47-16) early in the season at the Round Rock Classic, with the Cardinal shutting out Arkansas before sweeping the tournament. Stanford made it to Omaha as the No. 2 national seed.

Arkansas will start righthander Connor Noland (7-5, 3.86 ERA). Noland has had two strong starts this postseason, going seven innings against Grand Canyon at the Stillwater Regional and 6⅔ without a run against UNC in the super regional.

Stanford ace Alex Williams (8-3, 2.88 ERA) will start for the Cardinal. Williams was named Pac-12 Pitcher of the Year and an NCBWA second-team All-American.

Arkansas baseball vs. Stanford: Live score updates

