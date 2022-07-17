Live results, updates and first round picks so far

The 2022 MLB Draft begins on Sunday night in Los Angeles with the first two rounds along with competitive rounds A and B and compensation picks.

In all, 80 selections will be made on Day 1. Vanderbilt baseball commitment Druw Jones is likely to be selected in the top 10, while former Commodores star pitcher Kumar Rocker is back into the draft pool. Rocker was the No. 10 selection in the 2021 draft by the Mets, who did not sign the right hander after concerns over the health of his pitching arm.

The draft begins after 6 p.m. Central Sunday on MLB Network and ESPN.

2022 MLB draft tracker

First round

1. Baltimore Orioles | Jackson Holliday, SS, Stillwater (OK) High School

Notable: Son of former MLBer Matt Holliday; committed to Oklahoma State; hit .685 in his senior season

2. Arizona Diamondbacks | Druw Jones, OF, Wesleyan (GA) High School

Notable: son of former MLBer Andruw Jones; committed to Vanderbilt

3. Texas Rangers | Kumar Rocker, RHP, Vanderbilt

Notable: Former Vandy star was selected 10th overall in 2021 by Mets but was not signed; pitched in Independent Frontier League for five games this year

4. Pittsburgh Pirates | Termarr Johnson, IF, Mays (GA) High School

5. Washington Nationals |

6. Miami Marlins |

7. Chicago Cubs |

8. Minnesota Twins |

9. Kansas City Royals |

10. Colorado Rockies |

11. New York Mets (compensation for not signing Kumar Rocker, last year’s No. 10 overall pick) |

12. Detroit Tigers |

13. Los Angeles Angels |

14. New York Mets |

15. San Diego Padres |

16. Cleveland Guardians |

17. Philadelphia Phillies |

18. Cincinnati Reds |

19. Oakland Athletics |

20. Atlanta Braves |

21. Seattle Mariners |

22. St. Louis Cardinals|

23. Toronto Blue Jays |

24. Boston Red Sox |

25. New York Yankees |

26. Chicago White Sox |

27. Milwaukee Brewers |

28. Houston Astros |

29. Tampa Bay Rays |

30. San Francisco Giants |

Compensation picks

31. Colorado Rockies (for not re-signing Trevor Story)

32. Cincinnati Reds (for not re-signing Nick Castellanos)

Competitive balance round A

33. Baltimore Orioles

34. Arizona Diamondbacks

35. Atlanta Braves (from KC Royal

36. Pittsburgh Pirates

37. Cleveland Guardians

38. Colorado Rockies

39. San Diego Padres

Second round

40. Los Angeles Dodgers (pick drops from No. 30 due to exceeding competitive balance tax)

41. Boston Red Sox (compensation for not signing Jud Fabian, last year’s second round pick)

42. Baltimore Orioles

43. Arizona Diamondbacks

44. Pittsburgh Pirates

45. Washington Nationals

46. Miami Marlins

47. Chicago Cubs

48. Minnesota Twins

49. Kansas City Royals

50. Colorado Rockies

51. Detroit Tigers

52. New York Mets

53. San Diego Padres

54. Cleveland Guardians

55. Cincinnati Reds

56. Oakland Athletics

57. Atlanta Braves

58. Seattle Mariners

59. St. Louis Cardinals

60. Toronto Blue Jays

61. New York Yankees

62. Chicago White Sox

63. Milwaukee Brewers

64. Houston Astros

65. Tampa Bay Rays

66. San Francisco Giants

Competitive balance round B

67. Baltimore Orioles

68. Minnesota Twins

69. Oakland Athletics

70. Tampa Bay Rays

71. Tampa Bay Rays

72. Milwaukee Brewers

73. Cincinnati Reds

74. Seattle Mariners

Compensation picks

75. New York Mets (for not re-signing Noah Syndergaard)

76. Atlanta Braves (for not re-signing Freddie Freeman)

77. Toronto Blue Jays (for not re-signing Marcus Siemien)

78. Toronto Blue Jays (for not re-signing Robbie Ray)

79. Boston Red Sox (for not re-signing Eduardo Rodriguez)

80. Houston Astros (for not re-signing Carlos Correa)

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: MLB Draft tracker: Live results, updates and 1st round picks so far