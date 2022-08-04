Live of Patriots training camp

FOXBORO – The Patriots were back in pads for Day 8 of training camp and on Thursday, the Patriots offense appeared to take a step in the right direction. Although it was far from perfect, Mac Jones and his group did play a little better than what we’ve seen in the past two weeks.

The Patriots quarterback started practice against the backup defense in 11-on-11s. These reps were never close to competitive with Jones completing 8-of-9 attempts with his only incomplete pass a drop by Nelson Agholor. There was more competition against the starting defense, with Jones connecting on 6-of-10 passes in full-team drills.

The offense was running more smoothly, but struggled at the end of practice in the red zone. The final period saw the offense run seven plays near the end zone. They had two run plays stuffed with Damien Harris and Ty Montgomery. Jones’ first pass play was blown up by Davon Godchaux and the quarterback was chased out of the pocket. His next pass play fell incomplete when Anfernee Jennings chased him out of the pocket. Jones hit Tre Nixon for a touchdown on the next play and should have had J.J. Taylor for a touchdown to end the drill, but the running back dropped the pass in the end zone.

Jones finished 15-of-19 in 11-on-11s and went 3-of-3 in 7-on-7s. Out of his incomplete passes, two were dropped (Agholor and Taylor), two either thrown away or impacted due to the pass rush and one was a miscommunication with Jonnu Smith.

If anything, Jones has been accurate in training camp, but the offense is clearly working through some of these new play installments.

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) looks to pass as he takes part in drills at the NFL football team’s practice facility in Foxborough, Mass., Saturday July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

The defense deserves a lot of credit for the offense struggling at the end of the day. We saw Josh Uche and DeMarcus Mitchell notch sacks. Shaun Wade had a nice pass breakup earlier in practice. Godchaux was also a force in the run game.

Rookie Bailey Zapped struggled on Thursday, completing 1-of-5 passes in full-team drills and 5-of-5 in 7-on-7s. Brian Hoyer returned to practice after missing time with an illness. He didn’t take any reps in 11-on-11s and went 2-of-4 in 7-on-7s.

Story continues

With the players being back in pads, we saw more 1-on-1 drills. The practice started with tight ends taking on safeties . The three big winners here were Jonnu Smith, Kyle Dugger and newcomer Jalen Elliott. All three went 2-0 in the drill. Smith beat Joshuah Bledsoe and Brenden Schooler. Dugger bested Devin Asiasi and Hunter Henry. Elliott won against Matt Sokol.

The receivers and cornerbacks had a competitive back-and-forth during their 1-on-1 drills. DeVante Parker continues to be tough to handle. He went 2-0 against Terrance Mitchell and Justin Bethel. Tre Nixon was the other receiver to go 2-0. He got the better of Myles Bryant on both reps. Nelson Agholor and Josh Hammond went 2-1.

At cornerback, Marcus Jones was the only member to go 2-0. However, one of those wins was a drop by Meyers. Jones did get the better of Hammond. Jonathan Jones looked great in this drill. He beat Meyers and Tyquan Thornton.

Jahlani Tavai suffers apparent lower body injury

It looked like the Patriots had their first big injury of training camp on Thursday.

Jahlani Tavai went down following a play during 11-on-11s. The linebacker looked like he was in pain and was on the ground for a while, surrounded by teammates and the medical staff. It appeared as those the trainers were focused on his right leg while he was down.

Tavai was helped out by two members of the training staff and needed help from both to get to the blue medical tent.

Tavai played 13 games for the Patriots last season, making 14 tackles. He’s been used as a backup middle linebacker and core special teamer here in training camp. Bill Belichick had good things to say about Tavai in an interview with Sirius XM earlier in the week.

“I think he’ll be a big factor for us this year, on all four downs; not just defensively but also in the kicking game,” Belichick said.

New England Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai (48) and New England Patriots safety Adrian Phillips (21) celebrate a defense of stop of the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Matthew Judon misses first day of camp

The Patriots were missing Matthew Judon on Thursday. This marks the Pro Bowlers first absence in training camp. He was missing along with tight end Dalton Keene. The Pats are still missing James White (PUP list), Chasen Hines (NFI list) and Andrew Stueber (NFI list).

Deatrich Wise and Rhamondre Stevenson looked limited on Thursday. Wise didn’t participate in most of practice while Stevenson returned some kicks.

The Pats saw five players return to practice with Devin McCourty, Jabrill Peppers, Malcolm Butler, Hoyer and Lil’Jordan Humphrey back. Peppers is still limited.

Patriots return to camp on Friday for their annual in-stadium practice. This is held for season ticket holders and Foxboro residents. Practice starts around 7 p.m.

Thornton: Troy Brown is a ‘true definition of a dog’

Tyquan Thornton doesn’t have to look far for advice. The Patriots second-round pick is being coached by Troy Brown, whose photos line the walls inside Gillette Stadium. Thornton said he’s watched film on his coach and is impressed by the Patriots Hall-of-Famer.

Thornton has had a good training camp with the Patriots. The rookie has been improving and says it’s easy to stay motivated when your coach is a legend.

“It’s motivation, getting coached up by him. You can go on YouTube and see the film. He used to put fear in guys’ hearts out there,” Thornton said. “He reminds us. Us as receivers, we have that mindset going out on the field every day saying that we’re going to dominate..”

Brown came to the Patriots in 2020 as a running backs/kick returners coach. Last year he moved to receivers as well as returners. Considering Brown was a standout receiver, returner and then cornerback for the Patriots, the coach has maintained an outstanding reputation among his players.

“His history speaks for itself,” Thornton said. “He’s a dog. He’s probably the only person I know that played the wide out position, the star (slot cornerback) position. Going on defense. Going to block punts. Doing that, that’s the true definition of a dog.”

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a catch as running backs and kick returners coach Troy Brown, left, looks on during an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass.

Patriots break out the ‘slip-n-slide’

The hottest day of camp brought out a fun tradition on Day 8 of Patriots training camp.

Thursday saw the annual slip-n-slide antics before the day’s practice officially began. This ‘drill’ saw Mac Jones roll a football onto a patch of grass that had been soaked during the morning. Each rookie had to dive for the ball on the patch – which acted like a slip-n-slide- while getting sprayed by a hose held by veteran Matthew Slater.

After rookies dove for the ‘fumble,’ new Patriots staff members – coaches and training staff – took turns as well. On a day where there was a heat advisory, players said it was a fun start to training camp.

“The slip-n-slide? Pretty good,” said Cole Strange. “I feel like I practiced better today. Maybe we should do it more often… Slater had the hose and was spraying us in the face. They were spraying (the ground) for 10 minutes before practice so it was like a fumble recovery thing where we were supposed to grab it.

“The thing is, once Mac threw it on the ground, Slater would aim it at the ball so you’d dive and miss and he’d get an extra five seconds of spraying your whole body. It was fun.”

Pats gear up for a scorcher for Day 8

Welcome to Day 8 of Patriots training camp.

We’ve hit the dog days of camp and Thursday is going to be a hot one with temperatures scheduled to hit the mid to high 90’s in Foxboro. The Patriots are coming off a practice that was operated at a slower tempo on Wednesday. Perhaps, the coaches were preparing the players for Thursday’s practice.

“This week’s rolling along, a lot of work to do, making progress but a long way to go,” Bill Belichick said. “So just keep stringing these days together.”

Head Coach Belichick spending early practice with the receiver group

Tuesday’s workout: Offense struggles in red zone as Patriots hold lighter practice

This practice will be the final open session of the week. It’s scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. and is free and open to the public. The Pats will have their annual in-stadium practice on Friday. This is reserved for season-ticket holders and Foxboro residents. The Patriots will have the weekend off before returning to training camp on Monday.

Stay tuned as we’ll have you updated right here.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Patriots QB Mac Jones has a good day as offense plays catchup