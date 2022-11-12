Live from The Big House: Final preview of Nebraska-Michigan

football
Zack Carpenter

Zack Carpenter is the publisher of Inside Nebraska. He has covered recruiting and the team beat for Ohio State, Clemson, South Carolina and recruiting at the national level for three years.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Nebraska is about 90 minutes from kickoff as it faces a tall task with a matchup against No. 3 Michigan (2:30 p.m. CT on ABC).

The Huskers (3-6, 2-4 Big Ten) are 30.5-point underdogs against the Wolverines (9-0, 6-0) who are looking to move past Nebraska and into a final two-week stretch against No. 21 Illinois and No. 2 Ohio State.

For a final preview of Saturday’s game, check out the video above as Inside Nebraska’s Zack Carpenter and Steve Marik report from The Big House.

