Live from The Big House: Final preview of Nebraska-Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Nebraska is about 90 minutes from kickoff as it faces a tall task with a matchup against No. 3 Michigan (2:30 p.m. CT on ABC).

The Huskers (3-6, 2-4 Big Ten) are 30.5-point underdogs against the Wolverines (9-0, 6-0) who are looking to move past Nebraska and into a final two-week stretch against No. 21 Illinois and No. 2 Ohio State.

For a final preview of Saturday’s game, check out the video above as Inside Nebraska’s Zack Carpenter and Steve Marik report from The Big House.