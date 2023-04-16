Live Episode Delayed As Subscribers Face Technical Difficulties – The Hamden Journal

Netflix subscribers were left wondering if there was something wrong with their account when trying to access Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion. The streamer scheduled a live reunion episode of the popular reality series for Sunday night but viewers were only greeted by technical difficulties.

“Pardon the interruption. We’re having trouble playing Netflix. Please check your internet connection and try again,” read a message on Netflix after the live show failed to load.

Netflix error message when trying to watch ‘Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion’ Netflix

Netflix addressed the issues online with a tweet reading, “Love is … late #LoveIsBlindLIVE will be on in 15 minutes!”

