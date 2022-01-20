Live-Action ‘Aristocats’ Movie In Development At Disney – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Disney doesn’t look to be slowing down any time soon when it comes to adapting classic animated pics into live-action features. Sources tell The Hamden Journal that an adaptation of The Aristocats is in early development with the studio’s live-action team. Will Gluck and Keith Bunin will pen the script, with Gluck producing through his Olive Bridge Entertainment banner.

Based on the 1970 animated pic, the film followed a family of Parisian felines who come to find out they are set to inherit a fortune from their owner. When the owner’s jealous butler kidnaps them and leaves them in the country, they must team up with a smooth-talking tomcat to try to make it back home before it’s too late.

Since it’s very early in development not much more is known about the film, including whether it would be for theatrical or streaming. Sources did add that even though its main characters are animals it would have a similar look to the Lady in the Tramp pic that bowed on Disney+ in 2019.

Gluck is no stranger to diving into family-friendly genres having just directed Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway for Sony after successfully directing the first film. As for Bunin, the writer already has strong ties with the studio after penning the Pixar hit Onward.

