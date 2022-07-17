LIV rebels get a glimpse of their future in the golfing wilderness in feud where no one wins

Dustin Johnson of The United States tees off the 18th during Day Four of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course – Kevin C Cox/Getty Images

Dustin Johnson held off a final-day charge from fellow American Bryson DeChambeau to claim the spoils and secure his first win of the season, emerging triumphant from a dramatic final round as the world’s best went toe-to-toe on the grandest course of all. As we know, this is not what happened at the 150th Open Championship. This is what happened at the LIV Golf Open Championship.

Two-time major winner Johnson recorded an impressive six-under round of 66 on Sunday to top the artificial overall leaderboard created by the Saudi-backed rebel series, which has become one of the more comical sights of the weekend. But what the LIV Golf Series did not tell you was that its two biggest names, Johnson and DeChambeau, were battling away seven and eight shots respectively off the business end.

This is a glimpse into their future. The lack of star names means players will emerge triumphant at LIV events in the near future by playing at a canter, in stark contrast to the high-stakes pressure game that took place at the top of the leaderboard between Cameron Smith, Cameron Young and Rory McIlroy – all committed PGA Tour members.

The expected hostility towards LIV players was not as harsh as expected. Lee Westwood copped flak from the crowds and Patrick Reed was heckled with “get in the bunker” calls on various occasions over the weekend, but in the grand scheme of things this was minor compared to what had been feared before the tournament began.

Ian Poulter, who had complained about the media overestimating the negativity received by himself and his LIV colleagues, charmed the crowds on the early holes, doffing his cap as he strode down the fairways, where Thursday’s boos had been replaced by shouts of “Go on Poults!”. Realistically though, the 46-year-old’s genuine chances of challenging at a major are behind him, and this was never going to be any different.

But one man who earned the reputation of being a rebel even before he joined LIV looks like he will be sorely missed in terms of contending for majors as well as having the ability to appeal beyond golf. Smith, with his Australian “bogan” image, fuelled plenty of lively debate about his mullet on the Old Course, but DeChambeau has created a brand that is behind only McIlroy and Tiger Woods in terms of turning the dial beyond golf. He has a Marmite quality, but it gets people talking.

The 28-year-old Californian was clubhouse leader for a brief period and on his way to the 18th green here at St Andrews, selfie hunters standing at the railing desperately tried to land a shot with the physics graduate in the background. They were not disappointed, with DeChambeau registering three closing birdies to finish the day six under and 12 under overall.

There was a genuine sadness from the younger demographic that he may not be eligible to play in next year’s Open at Hoylake. DeChambeau, with his rebuilt bulky frame, highly scientific approach and touch of irreverence, is beloved by teenage and Gen Z golf fans. As Ollie, one of a trio of 18 and 19-year-old fans from Manchester who made the trip to St Andrews explained: “Bryson is awesome because he is a total geek and people our age don’t think being a geek or a nerd is a bad thing, it shows you are passionate.

DeChambeau at St Andrews – Richard Sellers/PA Wire

“But he looks like a massive back row in rugby and that is really cool to me and my friends because he is an academic nerd who is what people would call a jock. It shows you can be both. I’ll be really sad if we can’t see him at the Open next year.”

That is the reaction DeChambeau wants and what LIV wants to capitalise on. The 2020 US Open Champion, like Poulter, was also a savvy ambassador for the controversial venture with his navy thistle-patterned shirt pulling on the heartstrings reserved for the Old Course.

Older fans, such as Debbie from Aberdeen, appreciated this. “I thought it was respectful the way Bryson had thistles on his shirt, I wouldn’t boo any of the LIV golfers even though I think what they are doing is wrong because that isn’t what golf is about,” she said.

LIV is divisive and something most golf fans are uncomfortable with although, judging from this weekend, DeChambeau could be its greatest asset.

But finishing eight shots behind Smith is not the advertisement the Saudi-backed tour would have been hoping for. And the feeling of LIV anticlimax was there for all to see when “winner” Johnson, seven shots off the pace, missed his putt on the 18th green. Nothing could sum up the “LIV Open” better.