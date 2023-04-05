LIV rebel in expletive-laden outburst at fellow breakaway players

‘They’re full of s—‘: LIV Golf’s Harold Varner III in expletive-laden outburst at fellow rebels – Getty Images/Christian Petersen

Harold Varner III has unleashed a remarkable attack against his fellow LIV players, saying “they’re full of s—; they’re growing their pockets, not growing the game”.

Varner will join Tiger Woods as the only two African-Americans playing in the 87th Masters – that begins here on Thursday – having made his debut last year. Four months later, having initially turned down the advance from the Saudi-funded circuit, Varner, 32, joined the breakaway league for a signing-on fee believed to be $20million.

From the outset, Varner has been honest that money was the reason why he jumped ship but now he has railed against the likes of Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson who have preached the LIV mantra of the circuit “growing the game”. It will be interesting to hear what his colleagues think of his comments.

“They’re full of s—; they’re growing their pockets,” he told the Washington Post.”I tell them all the time all of them, you didn’t come here to f—— grow the game.” In an extensive interview, which details his family’s rise from poverty, Varner also rounded on the LIV players trying to retain their playing rights on the PGA Tour and to continue qualifying for the majors.

“If you said I can’t play in the majors, I’d be fine,” he said. “I’ve accepted that. I was cool with it. But some of these motherf—— want their cake and eat it too. Like, dude you knew it was going to be bad. Like going against the US government. Good luck man.”

Norman’s reaction will also be eagerly anticipated. The LIV CEO is not here, having told Telegraph Sport in an exclusive interview earlier this week that, even though he had always received invites before as a former major champion, there was “nothing, zilch” this time. “I’m disappointed because it’s so petty,” the Australian said.

On Wednesday, Augusta chairman Fred Ridley confirmed the snub. “We did not extend an invitation to Mr. Norman,” Ridley said in his traditional eve-of-Masters press conference. “The primary issue and the driver there is that I want the focus this week to be on the Masters competition, on the great players that are participating, the greatest players in the world…

“I would also add that, in the last ten years, Greg Norman has only been here twice, and I believe one of those was as a commentator for Sirius Radio. It really was to keep the focus on the competition.”

Ridley’s comments echoed those made by R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers at last year’s Open when explaining why he asked Norman to stay away from the Champions’ Dinner at St Andrews. “The 150th Open is an extremely important milestone for golf and we want to ensure that the focus remains on celebrating the Championship and its heritage,” Slumbers said. “Unfortunately, we do not believe that would be the case if Greg were to attend.”

Since the Saudi-funded breakaway circuit began last June Norman has maintained that the four majors “play Switzerland” and remain neutral in the LIV debate. But the quartet have all expressed their support for the PGA Tour and DP World Tour. Last year, the Asian Tour were not invited to Augusta after they signed a $300million (£241 million) deal with LIV. Cho Minn Thant, the Asian Tour’s chief executive, has been credentialled this time around but Telegraph Sport has learned that is only because he is on the Official Golf World Rankings board and there is a meeting here this week.

“Augusta National should know that they and the other majors are now in a unique situation,” Norman told Telegraph Sport. They are now the only tournaments with the creme de la creme. This Masters will be the first time in almost a year that the best players are playing against each other.”

Norman was speaking before the news dropped that LIV has lost its arbitration against the DP World Tour, meaning that Wentworth HQ is free to issue bans to those who have jumped ship. The prospects of any rebel playing on either Tour for the foreseeable future is bleak indeed. Norman is correct, therefore, that Augusta will be the first witness post for a sight that will become all too scarce and the excitement on the eve of the championship was palpable.

The other big talking point has been the proposals announced last month by the R&A and US Golf Association to introduce a “shorter” ball from 2026. The majority of pros seem to be against the plan, but Ridley reiterated Augusta’s desire to see action taken to curtail the big-hitters. “I’ve stated that we believe distance needs to be addressed,” he said. “I think the natural conclusion is, yes, we will be supportive.”

Phil Mickelson ‘didn’t speak at all’ during Masters Champions dinner

By Frankie Christou

Phil Mickelson “didn’t speak at all” during the Masters Champions Dinner, according to those who were in the room to enjoy Scottie Scheffler’s tortilla soup.

There was high potential for a dinner-table row as six LIV rebels were reunited with their PGA Tour rivals, but the traditional pre-tournament get-together appears to have passed without incident.

The likes of Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth and defending champion Scheffler were faced with LIV defectors Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed, Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson and Charl Schwartzel.

But despite the friction between the two rival tours and their players, former Masters champions say the elephant in the room was not addressed at the event on Tuesday night.

Fellow former Masters champions Fuzzy Zoeller and Tommy Aaron echoed Faldo’s claim that it all went smoothly despite Mickelson, the biggest LIV antagonist sitting at one end of the table.

Zoeller, the 1979 winner, told Golf Weekly: “We’re just 33 past champions in a room, all trying to get along. Nobody said a word about [LIV golf]. Phil sat near the end of the table and kept to himself. He didn’t speak at all.

“That soup was pretty damn spicy, but I enjoyed everything else.”

Aaron added: “Phil took a very low profile. He didn’t say a word.”

Fred Couples, the 1992 winner, was the most vocal anti-LIV spokesman leading up to the Masters, labelling Mickelson a “nutbag” and Garcia “a clown” during a PGA event last month. But Aaron said that Couples had not repeated those criticisms face-to-face.

“Couples spoke a lot but didn’t mention LIV at all. I sat next to Freddie, and he and Ray Floyd kept trying to figure out how many champions had come out of the final group.”

‘Texan-themed dinner’

Every defending Masters champion is given the honour of serving up a menu for the tournament’s previous winners the following year and Scheffler offered a “Texan-themed” dinner.

He opened the evening with “Scottie Style” cheeseburger sliders and followed that up with the tortilla soup served with avocado, crispy blue tortilla strips, sour cream, coriander and lime.

Scheffler allowed guests to choose between a Texas Ribeye Steak or Blackened Redfish with American sides mac and cheese, jalapeno creamed corn, fried brussels sprouts and seasoned fries.

Then for dessert, there was a choice of a warm chocolate-chip skillet cookie, served with milk and cookies-flavoured ice cream.