LIV players planning possible group celebration behind 18 at Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. – LIV players are reportedly planning a group celebration behind the 18th green next Sunday if one of the rebels wins the Masters.

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman told NewsCorp on Saturday that the idea of a league win gives him “goosebumps.” Eighteen members of the breakaway league are competing next week in the year’s first major at Augusta National, including three-time winner Phil Mickelson, two-time champion Bubba Watson and 2020 winner Dustin Johnson.

“If one of the guys, no matter who it is, they are all going to be there on the 18th green, they are all going to be there, and that just gives me goosebumps to think about,” Norman said. “When you walk up 18, your caddie hugs you then you see your wife or your mum and dad. Now, to have those 17 other guys there, that’s the spirit we want.

“That’s what these guys talk about. They are saying no matter who wins, no matter who is in that position, we are going to be there. And that just gives me goosebumps to think about.”

LIV is playing its third event of the year this weekend at Orange County National outside Orlando, where four-time major winner Brooks Koepka has taken a three-shot lead. Reigning Open champion Cam Smith is also among the Masters favorites, having finished inside the top 10 in his past three appearances there.

Norman said that the prospect of a LIV player battling on the second nine with the likes of Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler or Jon Rahm would be a ratings bonanza.

“I compliment the Masters on letting the players play because now they have got the best field and they are actually now the true Super Bowl,” Norman said. “But if I’m the Masters right now, I would want, on Sunday, DJ or Brooks or Cam, any of those guys against Rory and Jon Rahm. Can you imagine what the TV ratings would be like?

“It’s what the people want. It’s what TV wants. The ratings will be far higher than any other ratings if you’ve got Rory playing any one of our top guys.”