LIV golfers to be allowed to compete at 2023 Masters

Team Captain Phil Mickelson of Hy Flyers GC and Ian Poulter of Majesticks GC walk to the course during day two of the LIV Golf Invitational – Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on July 30, 2022 in Bedminster, New Jersey – Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via Getty Images

The Masters will allow LIV golfers to compete at Augusta National after announcing those that meet their previous qualification requirements will be invited to play in the 2023 edition.

The decision means that 16 players currently on the LIV Golf circuit will be part of the field in April.

A statement that was released on Tuesday said:

“From its inception in 1934, the purpose of the Masters Tournament has been to benefit the game of golf. Each April, the Masters assembles the world’s leading golfers to compete for the Green Jacket and a place in history. It provides a stage for fans to experience dramatic moments of competition at the highest level and promotes the sport domestically and abroad.

“Through the years, legends of the game have competed and won at Augusta National Golf Club. Champions like Gene Sarazen, Byron Nelson, Ben Hogan, Sam Snead, Arnold Palmer, Gary Player, Tom Watson, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods have become heroes to golfers of all ages.

“They have inspired some to follow in their footsteps and so many others to play and enjoy the game. They have supported the sport and, thus, all who benefit from it. They have shown respect for those who came before them and blazed a trail for future generations. Golf is better because of them.

“Regrettably, recent actions have divided men’s professional golf by diminishing the virtues of the game and the meaningful legacies of those who built it. Although we are disappointed in these developments, our focus is to honor the tradition of bringing together a preeminent field of golfers this coming April.

“Therefore, as invitations are sent this week, we will invite those eligible under our current criteria to compete in the 2023 Masters Tournament. As we have said in the past, we look at every aspect of the Tournament each year, and any modifications or changes to invitation criteria for future Tournaments will be announced in April.

“We have reached a seminal point in the history of our sport. At Augusta National, we have faith that golf, which has overcome many challenges through the years, will endure again.”