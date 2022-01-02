Little Rock police chief put on leave after NYE shooting

The Little Rock police chief will be put on leave after he shot at an armed woman, the city’s mayor announced Saturday.

The move came after on New Year’s Eve just before 9 p.m., Chief Keith Humphrey saw a fight in a parking lot and as Humphrey got out of his car, a woman fired her weapon into the group, according to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette. Humphrey then reportedly fired his weapon at the suspected shooter, 29-year-old Taz Hayes.

Hayes was uninjured and police later took her into custody, but Hayes’ gunfire injured a 22-year-old woman, who was rushed to a Little Rock hospital and was in critical condition as of Saturday morning, according to a police sheet cited by Fox 16.

On Saturday afternoon, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. confirmed Humphrey’s involvement in the shooting, announcing he will be put on administrative leave in accordance with the department’s standard protocol.

“On New Year’s Eve, Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey initiated an all-hands-on-deck approach to patrol, just as he’s done in the past, and required command staff to patrol the city. While patrolling, Chief Humphrey saw a disturbance that, unfortunately, led to a shooting,” he said in a statement. “Chief Humphrey also fired his weapon at the suspected shooter, as is customary practice in an officer-involved shooting, he has been put on administrative leave.”

“This is an unprecedented situation because it involves our chief of police.”

Scott added that the Arkansas State Police will be investigating the incident and that Assistant Chief Crystal Haskins will temporarily serve as chief of police.