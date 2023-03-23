Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock And Audible Team For ‘Little Mermaid’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Audible is teaming up with singer, song-writer and actor Leigh-Anne Pinnock on an adaptation of The Little Mermaid.

Based on the classic story by Hans Christian Andersen, the Audible version has been adapted by lyricist Dina Gregory with Pinnock providing narration.

Gregory wove some of Pinnock’s own lived experiences into the story and the former Little Mix member invited singers anaiis, Kersha Bailey, Sairah Rowe and Nadine Samuels to provide original vocals. The project is produced by String and Tins.

Anderson’s story follows a young mermaid who makes a deal with a sea witch to trade her beautiful voice for human legs so she can discover the world above water and impress a prince.

The series will be available from March 23 and comes two months before Disney’s feature reboot of the classic tale.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock said: “The Little Mermaid is one of the most iconic fairy tales and it has so many fans at every age. I felt personally drawn to this adaption from Dina, as I related to so many themes within the storyline. My narration was inspired by both my own culture and experience and I wanted my community to be represented in this version of the classic tale. I hope listeners enjoy the retelling as much as I enjoyed narrating it!”

Dina Gregory added: “In the popular imagination, The Little Mermaid has morphed into a happy-ever-after fairy-tale despite the original story’s darker ending. Never destined to marry the prince, this voiceless outsider is forsaken by a world that deems her “other.” With Leigh-Anne Pinnock narrating this adaptation, I saw an opportunity to reclaim both Andersen’s vision and the little mermaid’s voice. As a biracial writer, I’m inspired by Leigh-Anne’s advocacy. Against the odds, she vaulted to pop stardom–only to discover an industry and fanbase often hostile to women of colour. Undaunted, she has used her experience to speak out against racism. Who better, then, to give voice to a mermaid who, like Leigh-Anne, follows a dream, endures its trials, and grows stronger for it.”