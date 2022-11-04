Sadie Robertson, christian huff

Sadie Robertson/instagram

Sadie Robertson’s family is growing!

The Duck Dynasty star, 25, and husband Christian Huff are expecting their second baby together, the couple announced in a joint Instagram post late Thursday.

“Another little miracle is in motion 🤗,” the couple captioned the adorable shot.

The sweet photo shows Robertson leaning on Huff with a big smile on her face, holding a strip of sonogram photos as daughter Honey, 17 months, sits on the step below, leaning on her mom.

Sharing the post on her Instagram Story, Robertson also hinted at a due date for her little one, writing, “Suprise! Another little May baby on the way.”

Last October, Robertson spoke to E! News, sharing she wants to have three or four kids. Adoption is a leading option for her, as well, considering she has three siblings who joined the family via adoption.

“I’ve just seen the beauty of it, what a blended family can look like from adoption,” the Dancing with the Stars alum told the outlet.

In September, Robertson celebrated that she and Huff were building their first home, explaining the significance of early developments in a heartfelt Instagram post.

“When Christian and I moved into our first rental home, on our first meal, we had a conversation about what we wanted our home to be. Not the way we wanted it to look, but what our home would mean to us and others,” she captioned a photo where the family of three stood on the foundation.

“During that conversation we said, ‘this house will set the tone.’ whoever we are ‘out there’ will first be created here. Who we are publicly will flow from who we are privately.”

Speaking of family, Robertson noted that, “Families can fall apart in the strongest of physical home, so we are laying our foundation on something STRONGER than concrete.”

Having laid a Bible opened to a significant verse under the foundation before it was poured, Robertson looked forward to the future. “Can’t wait to make a million memories in our home and see our family grow (in the future) :)❤️.”