The Packers held off the Browns 24-22 on Saturday thanks to an interception by cornerback Rasul Douglas in the final minute and there was a lot of anger on the Browns side about the lack of a penalty flag on Douglas on the play.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield and intended receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones both urged officials to flag Douglas for making contact before the pass arrived, but their pleas fell on deaf ears. The interception was the fourth of the game for Mayfield and he said after the game that you can’t rely on officials making calls in that spot.

“Little bit of contact, but you can’t bank on that being called,” Mayfield said, via 92.3 The Fan.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said that he thought there was “tugging” on the play

“I understand officials aren’t going to get every call, but in big moments like that, that’s tough,” Stefanski said.

The Browns also had a tough loss last Monday and the two defeats leave them at 7-8 heading into the final two weeks of the season. That doesn’t close the door on the playoffs, but they’ll need help to go with wins over the Steelers and Bengals to find their way back to the postseason.

Baker Mayfield: “Little bit of contact” on final INT, can’t bank on it being called originally appeared on Pro Football Talk