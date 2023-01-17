Listen to the harrowing 911 call made for Lisa Marie Presley

Lisa Marie Presley’s housekeeper frantically tried to direct emergency responders to the singer’s mansion after finding her boss unresponsive, according to a 911 call obtained by The Post.

Presley, 54, fatally succumbed after being rushed to West Hills Hospital and Medical Center in California on Thursday, when her heart apparently stopped several times before she was declared dead.

“What’s the address of your emergency?” an operator asked the distraught housekeeper, who called 911 from Presley’s home in Calabasas.

The housekeeper for Elvis’ daughter struggled to get her words out and seemed frantic.

“Ma’am, is there someone else there with you right now?” the responder said, before asking if the worker could hand the phone to someone with her.

“Hi,” said a man, believed to be Presley’s ex-husband Danny Keough, upon taking the phone.

The operator said, “Sir, listen, paramedics [are] already on the way” and asked if the ambulance needed to know anything to be able to get to the home.

“No, there’s a security gate on the neighborhood, but they’ll just let them through,” he said.

A few seconds later, the man said he thinks the paramedics arrived.

Lisa Marie Presley poses at the Wonderwall portrait studio during the 2013 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Christopher Polk

Lisa Marie Presley poses for a photo to promote her third album “Storm & Grace” on May 10, 2012, in West Hollywood, Calif. AP

Keough, who she lived with, attempted to perform CPR until EMTs arrived.

The emergency responders revived Presley several times before she ultimately succumbed to the medical episode, Page Six reported.

Presley’s cause of death has yet to be determined.

She is survived by her mom Priscilla and three daughters: Riley, 33, and 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper.

She was the only daughter of Elvis, who also died of a heart condition in 1977 when he was just 42 years old.