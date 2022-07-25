Listen to the Full Emotional Cover of ‘No Woman, No Cry’ (Video)

If you were as moved by the emotional cover of “No Woman, No Cry” in the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” teaser as we were, you can now listen to the full track on repeat.

The song, which is originally performed by Bob Marley and the Wailers and beautifully re-recorded by Nigerian singer Tems for the film’s soundtrack, was released on music streaming platforms including Spotify and Apple Music on Monday. You can also listen it on YouTube at the top of this post.

The “Wakanda Forever Prologue” EP also includes “A Body, A Coffin” performed by Ghanian artist Amaarae and “Soy” by Mexican rapper Santa Fe Klan.

“This Prologue is an aural first glimpse of ‘Wakanda Forever,’ composer and soundtrack producer Ludwig Göransson said in a statement. “The sound world for the film began with extended trips to Mexico and Nigeria. We spent our days working with traditional musicians who educated us about the cultural, social and historical contexts of their music.”

His statement continued: “During the nights on these trips, we had recording sessions with contemporary artists who were akin to the characters and thematic material explored in the film. Using the script as a blueprint, along with the recordings from the traditional musicians, we began to build a musical vocabulary for the characters, storylines and cultures. The instrumental score and soundtrack for ‘Wakanda Forever’ both organically grew from these sessions and workshops. They are conceived together as a singular entity to create an immersive and enveloping sound world for the film.”

The “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” teaser was debuted at Comic-Con during Marvel’s Hall H panel on Saturday. Before debuting the footage, director Ryan Coogler paid tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, who also appears to get a proper mourning in the upcoming film.

“Five years ago, sat about right there, we premiered the first footage form Black Panther 1, and sitting next to me right there on my left was… the late, great Chadwick Boseman,” Coogler recalled, tearing up a bit. “Standing here with y’all right now, listening to that music, I promise you, I can feel his hand on me right now,” he said.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” hits theaters this Thanksgiving.

