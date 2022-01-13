List of Premier League transfers in January

The Premier League transfers are heating up in the January window, with plenty of deals being done.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

We all know that Premier League transfers are tough to complete in January, but it seems like more moves are happening this time around as teams at the top and bottom of the table are so close together and want to separate themselves.

This is going to be a lot of fun to keep track of.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

To stay on top of the latest moves in and out of all 20 Premier League clubs, we will update the list below as transfers are confirmed.

Latest Premier League news

Cristiano Ronaldo urges Manchester United to change mentality Transfer news: Vlahovic to Arsenal; latest on USMNT’s Sergino Dest League Cup: Liverpool vs Arsenal open semifinal tie (prediction, odds, link)

Arsenal

Out

Harry Clarke (Hibernian) Loan

Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Roma) Loan

Folarin Balogun (Middlesbrough) Loan

Aston Villa

In

Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) Loan

Lucas Digne (Everton) Undisclosed

Out

Keinan Davis (Nott’m Forest) Loan

Wesley (Internacional) Loan

Aaron Ramsey (Cheltenham Town) Loan

Caleb Chukwuemeka (Livingston) Loan

Brentford

In

Jonas Lossl (Midtjylland)

Out

Lachlan Brook (Adelaide United) Loan

Joe Adams (Dundalk)

Brighton & Hove Albion

In

Kacper Kozlowski (Pogon Szczecin)

Out

Aaron Connolly (Middlesbrough) Loan

Kacper Kozlowski (Royale Union St-Gilloise)

Leo Ostigard (Genoa) Loan

Jurgen Locadia (Bochum) Undisclosed

Taylor Richards (Birmingham) Loan

Burnley

Out

Jacob Bedeau (Morecambe) Loan

Anthony Glennon (Barrow) Loan

Chris Wood (Newcastle) Undisclosed

Crystal Palace

In

Killian Phillips (Drogheda United)

Out

Jake O’Brien (Swindon Town) Loan

Everton

In

Vitalii Mykolenko (Dynamo Kiev)

Nathan Patterson (Rangers)

Out

Lucas Digne (Aston Villa)

Leeds United

In

Mateo Joseph Fernandez (Espanyol)

Out

Ryan Edmondson (Port Vale) Loan

Cody Drameh (Cardiff City) Loan

Leicester City

Out

Jacob Wakeling (Barrow) Loan

Filip Benkovic (Released)

Story continues

Liverpool

Out

Tony Gallacher (St Johnstone)

Morgan Boyes (Livingston)

Manchester City

Out

Ferran Torres (Barcelona)

Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Stoke City) Loan

Manchester United

Out

Teden Mengi (Birmingham City) Loan

Ethan Laird (AFC Bournemouth) Loan

Axel Tuanzebe (Napoli) Loan

Newcastle United

In

Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid)

Chris Wood (Burnley)

Premier League transfers

Norwich City

Out

Tom Dickson-Peters (Gillingham) Loan

Tyrese Omotoye (Carlisle) Loan

Bali Mumba (Peterborough United) Loan

Rocky Bushiri (Hibernian) Loan

Southampton

In

Willy Caballero (Free)

Out

Sam McQueen (Retirement)

Jack Bycroft (Dorchester) Loan

Dan Nlundulu (Cheltenham Town) Loan

Jeremi Rodriguez (Burgos CF) Loan

Caleb Watts (Crawley Town) Loan

Watford

In

Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam)

Hassane Kamara (Nice)

Samir (Udinese)

Edo Kayembe (Eupen)

Out

Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam) Loan

Wolverhampton Wanderers

In

Hayao Kawabe (Grasshoppers)

Out

Theo Corbeanu (MK Dons) Loan

List of Premier League transfers in January originally appeared on NBCSports.com