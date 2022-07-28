List Of Movies At TIFF – The Hamden Journal

The Toronto International Film Festival is back this year.
Seriously, they’re really back.
Unlike last year which was a significantly quieter festival with fewer stars and feature films at a count of 130, this year TIFF will see the celebratory closing down of King Street (sans streetcars), full capacity maskless theaters, no proof of vaccinations, live press conferences, the return of concessions and orange shirt volunteers, as well as a robust curation of 260 feature films, of which today the fest announced 18 galas and 45 special presentations.
In a fall and holiday corridor at the domestic box office that’s chock-a-block full of adult counterprogramming primed for awards season, distributors require a TIFF launch now more than ever in order to generate buzz and stoke older moviegoers who are still slow to return during the pandemic. A critically acclaimed film out of TIFF can propel a movie to cross-over to wider audiences, read the 2019 TIFF world premiere of Hustlers which became Jennifer Lopez’s highest grossing live-action movie stateside with $105M, and even the 2018 North American premiere of A Star Is Born which saw its way to a $215M-plus stateside gross, eight Oscars noms and one win.
“There are movies that will launch on the heels of the festival, that I hope adult audiences will see and revive that moviegoing habit. Thankfully that’s been done with the summer blockbusters, there’s a different kind of movie that launches in the fall, and we’re hoping audiences go and see them,” says TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey.
Outside of the already announced nine world premieres including opening night Netflix movie The Swimmers from Sally El Hosaini, Rian Johnson’s Netflix title Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Billy Eichner’s Bros, Clement Virgo’s Brother, Sanaa Lathan’s On the Come Up, the Harry Styles Amazon Prime pic My Policeman, Viola Davis starrer The Woman King, Steven Spielberg’s autobiopic The Fabelmans, and Lena Dunham’s Catherine Called Birdy; there are works by Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin), Sam Mendes (Empire of Light), Tyler Perry (A Jazzman’s Blues), Catherine Hardwicke (Prisoner’s Daughter), Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale starring a very transformed, and big, Brendan Fraser; Peter Farrelly (The Greatest Beer Run Ever), Reginald Hudlin (the Sidney Pointier documentary Sidney), among several others.
Other star-studded world premieres include Jennifer Lawrence in the U.S. military veteran drama Causeway, Nicolas Cage in Butcher’s Crossing, Anna Kendrick in Alice, Darling; Jessica Chastain (who started her path to a Best Actress Oscar win last year at TIFF with The Eyes of Tammy Faye) and Eddie Redmayne in Netflix’s The Good Nurse; Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult and Ralph Fiennes in The Menu, Lily James and Emma Thompson in What’s Love Go To Do With It?, Jonathan Majors and Glenn Powell in Devotion, Judi Dench in Sir Richard Eyre’s geriatric ward drama Allelujah and Sally Hawkins and Steve Coogan in Stephen Frears’ The Lost King.
Last year, films competing for the highly coveted Oscar bellwether TIFF prize, the Grolsch People’s Choice Award, were required to present at the festival in-person and online, however, this year those rules have changed as TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey says “We are a fully in-person festival”.
In regards to the hybrid nature of this year’s festival, “We will only have a small sampling of films available in Canada for at-home viewing online. The festival is happening in-person, in theaters, and that’s where we want to see everyone.”
“We’re excited to welcome some of the most celebrated figures in movies back to Toronto to present their Gala and Special Presentation films,” said Bailey. “With stories that span six continents and feature performances you just have to see, this lineup delivers the rich experiences we wait all year for. Cinema is alive. Red carpets are back. And the best audience in the world awaits them in Toronto.”
Typically Spielberg’s awards season entries go down to the wire in post before their release (remember 2005’s Munich?), but here’s the 3x Oscar winner with a December release roaring to go at TIFF. Not to mention, the filmmaker doesn’t always world premiere his movies at festivals; Ready Player One being the last title at SXSW. Talking about how TIFF notched the filmmaker’s first ever movie at the festival, Bailey explained, “We are longtime partners with Universal pictures. We speak with them about what they have coming up in the fall, this was, of course, high on our list, and on their list as well.”
“When we saw the film, we responded in a strong emotional way. I sent a note, which was passed on to Steven, about our own reaction to the film, how moved we were by it, how it’s a beautiful love letter to films and movies,” he continued.
“Toronto is a place where the audience is paramount. The audience defines the shape of the festival, defines the films that everyone is speaking about and go on to further notice and elsewhere,” Bailey said, “The emotional reaction that we had when we saw it will be amplified when our audience sees it; that embrace will be stronger and fiercer than anywhere else.”
Talk about a festival that’s looking to be loud a year after Hollywood was reluctant to venture across the re-opened Canadian border, mega-performing artist Styles will reportedly be in Toronto for the world premiere of his love triangle movie My Policeman. However, curiously not receiving a North American premiere after its Venice Film Festival world premiere is the Styles starring, Olivia Wilde directed erotic drama Don’t Worry Darling. Sources have told The Hamden Journal that a situation didn’t want to be created at TIFF whereby a star such as Styles has two competing projects pulling on his profile. Says Bailey about why Don’t Worry Darling is M.I.A. at TIFF, “Great question, not one for me, that’s one for Warner Bros” further adding that in regards to Styles’ other movie at the fest, “if you’re looking for edgy, you’re going to want to see My Policeman.”
With the vibrant return of an in-person festival, Bailey says that drive-in premieres, which were implemented during the pandemic, will be no longer.
“We had a two year run with drive-ins and it was an exciting new thing for us to do, but there’s all kinds of new complications of showing movies to people who are sitting in their cars, as you can imagine, but for the moment, we’re done,” Bailey added.
Before the pandemic forced TIFF to go hybrid over the last two years, attendance in 2019 reached a reported 307,362 for its most previous in-person event. Bailey feels upbeat that with the increased offerings this year, that audiences will indeed return to the fest.
“We are expecting full houses. We know from the ticket packages that we had going for the last few weeks, some of them have already gone off sale, but there’s a lot still available. There’s enough appetite for what we’ve seen so far, that we’re expecting a big audience.”
GALA PRESENTATIONS
*Previously announced
Alice, Darling
Mary Nighy | Canada, USA
World Premiere
Black Ice
Hubert Davis | Canada
World Premiere
Butcher’s Crossing
Gabe Polsky | USA
World Premiere
The Greatest Beer Run Ever
Peter Farrelly | USA
World Premiere
The Hummingbird
Francesca Archibugi | Italy, France
World Premiere
Hunt
Lee Jung-jae | South Korea
North American Premiere
A Jazzman’s Blues
Tyler Perry | USA
World Premiere
Kacchey
Limbu Shubham Yogi | India
World Premiere
Moving On
Paul Weitz | USA
World Premiere
Paris Memories
Alice Winocour | France
North American Premiere
Prisoner’s Daughter
Catherine Hardwicke | USA
World Premiere
Raymond & Ray
Rodrigo García | USA
World Premiere
Roost
Amy Redford | USA
World Premiere
Sidney
Reginald Hudlin | USA
World Premiere
The Son
Florian Zeller | United Kingdom
North American Premiere
*The Swimmers (Opening Night Film)
Sally El Hosaini | United Kingdom
World Premiere
What’s Love Got To Do With It?
Shekhar Kapur | United Kingdom
World Premiere
*The Woman King
Gina Prince-Bythewood | USA
World Premiere
SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
Allelujah
Richard Eyre | United Kingdom
World Premiere
All Quiet on the Western Front
Edward Berger | USA, Germany
The Banshees Of Inisherin
Martin McDonagh | United Kingdom, Ireland, USA
North American Premiere
Blueback
Robert Connolly | Australia
World Premiere
The Blue Caftan
Maryam Touzani | Morocco, France, Belgium, Denmark
North American Premiere
Broker
Hirokazu Kore-eda | South Korea
Canadian Premiere
*Brother
Clement Virgo | Canada
World Premiere
*Bros
Nicholas Stoller | USA
World Premiere
*Catherine Called Birdy
Lena Dunham | United Kingdom
World Premiere
Causeway
Lila Neugebauer | USA
World Premiere
Chevalier
Stephen Williams | USA
World Premiere
Corsage
Marie Kreutzer | Austria, France, Germany
North American Premiere
Decision to Leave
Park Chan-wook | South Korea
North American Premiere
Devotion
JD Dillard | USA
World Premiere
Driving Madeleine
Christian Carion | France
International Premiere
El Suplente
Diego Lerman | Argentina, Italy, Mexico, Spain, France
Empire of Light
Sam Mendes | United Kingdom, USA
Canadian Premiere
The Eternal Daughter
Joanna Hogg | United Kingdom
North American Premiere
*The Fabelmans
Steven Spielberg | USA
World Premiere
*Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Rian Johnson | USA
World Premiere
Good Night Oppy
Ryan White | USA
International Premiere
The Good Nurse
Tobias Lindholm | USA
World Premiere
Holy Spider
Ali Abbasi | Denmark, Germany, Sweden, France
Canadian Premiere
Joyland
Saim Sadiq | Pakistan
North American Premiere
The King’s Horseman
Biyi Bandele | Nigeria
World Premiere
The Lost King
Stephen Frears | United Kingdom
World Premiere
A Man of Reason
Jung Woo-sung | South Korea
World Premiere
The Menu
Mark Mylod | USA
World Premiere
*On the Come Up
Sanaa Lathan | USA
World Premiere
One Fine Morning
Mia Hansen-Løve | France
Canadian Premiere
Other People’s Children
Rebecca Zlotowski | France
North American Premiere
Moonage Daydream
Brett Morgen | USA
North American Premiere
*My Policeman
Michael Grandage | United Kingdom
World Premiere
Nanny
Nikyatu Jusu | USA
International Premiere
No Bears
Jafar Panahi | Iran
North American Premiere
The Return of Tanya Tucker: Featuring Brandi Carlile
Kathlyn Horan | USA
International Premiere
Saint Omer
Alice Diop | France
North American Premiere
Sanctuary
Zachary Wigon | USA
World Premiere
Stories Not to be Told
Cesc Gay | Spain
World Premiere
Triangle of Sadness
Ruben Östlund | Sweden, United Kingdom, USA, France, Greece
North American Premiere
Walk Up
Hong Sangsoo | South Korea
World Premiere
Wendell & Wild
Henry Selick | USA
World Premiere
The Whale
Darren Aronofsky | USA
North American Premiere
Women Talking
Sarah Polley | USA
International Premiere
The Wonder
Sebastián Lelio | United Kingdom, Ireland
Canadian Premiere